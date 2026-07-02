Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New PIE pedestrian and cycling bridge over 50% complete, will link to 10km Bishan-city centre route

The bridge is the final link for the Bishan-to-City Links project that seeks to create a continuous 10km green route from Bishan to the city.

SINGAPORE – A new PIE cycling and pedestrian bridge that will be part of a route linking Bishan to the city centre is nearly complete, but parts of the expressway will be closing for works to continue apace.

The PIE bridge, measuring nearly 700m, is the final link in the Bishan-to-City Links project that will provide a continuous 10km green route from Bishan to the city for pedestrians and cyclists.

When complete, cyclists can get from Bishan to the city centre in under 30 minutes.

The route will also give Singaporeans better access to parks, waterfront spaces and nearby neighbourhoods in the Kallang River area, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on July 2.

Works on several other projects in the area have also begun, he added.

These include a new park connector linked to the bridge, a new underpass leading to Mar Thoma Road, and a wider path along Kallang River between Mar Thoma Road and Jalan Taman, he added.

The authorities are also studying how best to use the open space under Whampoa Flyover on the CTE for sports and recreational facilities, including multi-purpose courts that can be used for pickleball and other sports.

The PIE bridge and improvement works are expected be completed by the second half of 2027, he said.

Another cycling and pedestrian bridge for Bishan, Marymount and Ang Mo Kio residents will be built and linked to the start of the Bishan-to-City bridge. The bridge will also connect both sides of the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and will provide access to the future Teck Ghee MRT station.

To carry out works on the rest of the Bishan-to-City bridge, parts of the PIE will be closed on four nights between mid-July and mid-August.

These closures will take place during off-peak early morning hours, from midnight to 5am, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a statement on July 2.

The road closures are:

July 12 and Aug 16

PIE (Tuas) between Exit 15A and slip road to CTE (SLE/TPE)

PIE (Changi) between Exit 15 and Exit 13

Motorists travelling on the PIE (Tuas) should use Exit 15A towards CTE (City), Moulmein Road and Thomson Road, to continue their journey on the PIE (Tuas). Motorists travelling on PIE (Changi) should use Exit 15 towards Upper Serangoon Road to continue their journey on the PIE (Changi), said URA.

July 26

PIE (Tuas) between Exit 15A and Exit 17

Serangoon Road to PIE (Tuas)

Serangoon Road to CTE (SLE/TPE)

Motorists travelling on the PIE (Tuas) should use Exit 15A towards CTE (City), Moulmein Road and Thomson Road to continue their journey on the PIE (Tuas).

Motorists travelling on Serangoon Road intending to access the PIE (Tuas) should use CTE (City), Moulmein Road and Thomson Road, to continue their journey to the PIE (Tuas).

Motorists travelling on Serangoon Road intending to access the CTE (SLE/TPE) should use Upper Serangoon Road and Braddell Road to continue their journey to CTE (SLE/TPE).

Aug 2

PIE (Changi) between Exit 15 and Exit 13

PIE (Changi) Exit 15 to Upper Serangoon Road

CTE (City) Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road

CTE (City) Exit 8B to PIE (Changi)

CTE (SLE/TPE) Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road

CTE (SLE/TPE) Exit 8B to PIE (Changi)

Motorists travelling on the PIE (Changi) should use Exit 15 towards CTE (SLE/TPE), Braddell Road and Upper Serangoon Road, to continue their journey on the PIE (Changi).

Motorists travelling on the PIE (Changi) intending to access Upper Serangoon Road via Exit 15 should use Exit 15 towards the CTE (SLE/TPE) and Braddell Road, to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

Those travelling on the CTE (City) intending to access Upper Serangoon Road via Exit 8B should use Exit 10 towards Braddell Road, to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road, said URA.

Motorists travelling on the CTE (City) intending to access PIE (Changi) via Exit 8B should use Exit 10 towards Braddell Road and Upper Serangoon Road, to continue their journey on the PIE (Changi).

Motorists travelling on the CTE (SLE/TPE) intending to access Upper Serangoon Road via Exit 8B should use Exit 7A towards Moulmein Road, Balestier Road and Serangoon Road, to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

Those travelling on the CTE (TPE/SLE) intending to access the PIE(Changi) via Exit 8B should use Exit 7A towards Moulmein Road, Balestier Road and Serangoon Road, to continue their journey to the PIE (Changi).

Barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, who will need to plan their routes in advance, drive carefully, and follow the directional signs displayed, said URA.

The five other connections that form the Bishan-to-city cycling route were opened in October 2023 after more than two years of construction.

They include new underpasses in Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru, as well as new street-level crossings in Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road.