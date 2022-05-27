New partnership offers charities discount in food and household items for beneficiaries

SINGAPORE - Charities and SG Cares volunteer centres will now get better bang for their buck when buying selected essential food and household products from NTUC FairPrice for their beneficiaries, in a new partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's (MCCY) SG Cares Office and FairPrice Group.

Inked on Friday (May 27) at the National Press Centre in the Old Hill Street Police Station, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) would allow these volunteer centres and their community partners islandwide buy FairPrice house-brand products at bulk prices, with savings up to 10 per cent. Examples of such house-brand items are rice, oil, bread, detergent and diapers.

The partnership comes as consumer prices in Singapore rose in recent months due to global shocks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with inflation hitting a 10-year high.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said: "In this current climate, access to necessities like food and household items have become a key concern for vulnerable households and the community organisations that serve them.

"I think now we cannot for a moment, take for granted the food we have on our table, the amenities and the household supplies."

Mr Muhammad Habib, operations executive at the United Indian Muslim Association, which provides food aid to about 50 beneficiaries, said the association would be able to reap some savings and utilise the discounts to buy more products to serve beneficiaries in the future.

He added: "It also saves us time as we no longer need to make regular small purchases. Our management and staff look forward to schedule future orders."

Ms Juliana Elisa, centre manager of Bizlink Day Activity Centre which offers services - such as work therapy - to 58 adult clients with disabilities, said: "This partnership allows us to better support our beneficiaries' daily needs, while redirecting the savings for their vocational development."

In addition, the SG Cares volunteer centres and charities may now tap on professional engineers to review and certify safety-related statutory requirements at their premises such as building and lift safety, electrical installation safety and waterworks, without charge.

This followed the inking of a MOU between the SG Cares Office and the Professional Engineers Board (PEB) on Friday.