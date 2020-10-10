New parents to get $3,000 grant to help defray costs

Parents of Singaporean children born between Oct 1 this year and Sept 30, 2022, can get a one-off $3,000 grant to help them defray the cost of raising a child amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baby Support Grant will supplement the existing Baby Bonus cash gift - which can be as much as $10,000 - and will be deposited into the same bank account parents have nominated for the cash gift.

Payments will start from April 1 next year or within one month of enrolment in the Baby Bonus scheme, whichever is later.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who announced the grant at a virtual media conference yesterday, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has not been easy on Singaporeans planning to wed and start families.

While the Government has enhanced support for marriage and parenthood on many different fronts, committing $4 billion annually to the Marriage and Parenthood Package, this year has been especially challenging for many young couples, she said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected lives and livelihoods, and some Singaporeans are delaying their marriage and parenthood plans as a result of insecurity about jobs and incomes," said Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD).

The Baby Support Grant will give a further boost to coaxing couples not to delay their plans to get hitched and start a family, she added, noting that a recent survey shows some couples will postpone their life plans owing to concerns about their financial stability and employment prospects

"The Government will spare no effort to help couples meet their marriage and parenthood aspirations," she said.

Ms Indranee also said that every segment of society plays an important role in supporting Singaporeans on their parenthood journey, including employers and businesses.

The NPTD, which administers the Baby Support Grant with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, said it understands the disappointment of some parents in missing out on the new grant because of the start date.

"We would like to seek the public's understanding that specific start dates are needed for any new measure or enhancement," it added, noting that children born before Oct 1 this year can still enjoy the many benefits in the Marriage and Parenthood Package.

Ms Indranee further said that while the Government is not able to predict when the pandemic will end, the grant's duration is for two years, which is deemed to be a reasonable period of time.

It will be reviewed at the end of the period to see if it is still relevant and useful, she added.

Guest services officer Grace Tng, 37, who is expecting to deliver her second son on Oct 24, is glad she and her cabby husband will get more financial support. "His income has been affected by Covid-19, and I have been worried over whether we can cope with the costs of having our second child. This $3,000 will come in handy for childcare, diapers, fresh food and other essentials," she said.

Mr Jeremy Au, 33, who returned home from the United States with his pregnant wife in March and is expecting a daughter in December, also cheered the news. He and his wife faced a "pretty lonely parenthood journey" amid Covid-19 restrictions, which meant they could not attend birthing classes, for instance.

"I definitely feel supported by this acknowledgement of the financial and psychological difficulties we face amid the pandemic," said Mr Au, who is building his own start-up after quitting his job as the executive director of an American education firm.