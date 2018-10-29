New Paper Big Walk: They sign up individually but will never walk alone

When members of his sports club could not sign up as a group for The New Paper Big Walk, Mr Desmond Wong and other interested members still registered individually - just for the opportunity to bond with one another.

Mr Wong, 42, who has been a volunteer with the Tampines Central Community Club sports club since 2012, wanted to organise a group sign-up when he saw the publicity details of the Big Walk to be held on Nov 18.

The assistant manager in a shipping company, who keeps an eye out for events like the Singapore Garden Festival for members to participate in, had hoped for about 80 responses.

But the group sign-up for the walk fell through as most of the members were not keen on registering online.

Participants can register for the walk only at tnpbigwalk.com

Mr Wong told The Straits Times: "It will still be great not to walk alone, because in a group you can encourage one another."

The sports club last held its monthly walk at the Marina South Pier, and organises walks along Orchard Road annually to enjoy the Christmas light-up.

STEP UP FOR GOODIES

WHEN: Sunday, Nov 18, from 7am WHERE: Singapore Sports Hub REGISTRATION: Register online at tnpbigwalk.com REGISTRATION FEE: $20 GOODIES: A limited-edition Big Walk 2018 tote bag, a Compressport Big Walk T-shirt worth $49 and other goodies from sponsors

As for engineer Kelly Neo, this will be her first Big Walk since the SG50 Jubilee Big Walk in 2015. The 38-year-old, who has organised the club's brisk walking activities since 2013, has taken part in several Big Walks over the years.

This year's event will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, which last year hosted the walk for the first time.

Ms Neo is looking forward to the venue.

"I want to explore the area. Most importantly, the walk is to bond with my family and friends," said Ms Neo, who will be walking with her future in-laws and friends from the sports club.

First-time Big Walk participant Sharon Lee, 32, who was encouraged by other members to sign up, said: "It is not easy to get our friends together to join in a mass event… It looks fun and is reasonably priced too."

The accountant, when asked what she finds most exciting about taking part in the walk, said she is looking forward to walking together with other participants wearing the same Big Walk T-shirt.

This year's Big Walk also partners two first-time sponsors: Workforce Singapore and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.