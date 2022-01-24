New orchid hybrid unveiled in honour of S'pore-UAE ties

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean unveiled a new orchid hybrid at the weekend in honour of the strong ties between Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai, as the flower is called, also marks both nations' shared love and respect for nature, he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony on Saturday to mark Singapore Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai, a six-month world expo that was launched on Oct 1 last year and runs till March 31.

"Our two countries are both strong advocates of creating a more sustainable future. This is an ethos that both our countries have imbibed from our founding fathers," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

"His Highness Sheikh Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan, the late founding president of the UAE, was said to have described the environment as an integral part of the country and its history and heritage.

"In Singapore, our commitment towards a green environment started in the 1960s thanks to the vision of our founding prime minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, way before words like 'sustainability' and 'climate change' entered our lexicon."

In his speech, Mr Teo congratulated the UAE on the success of the world expo, which he said is "no mean feat" to organise, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore and the UAE share strong economic and people-to-people ties, he said, noting that the UAE is the Republic's largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East, while the UAE hosts the largest number of Singaporeans in the region.

The new orchid hybrid, which was bred by the Singapore Botanic Gardens, features golden yellow petals with light purple veins.

It will be displayed at the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for a limited time, together with two other hybrids: the Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, named after the third wife of Sheikh Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan; and the Aranda Lee Kuan Yew.

In a statement yesterday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Teo was hosted to lunch by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Saif Zayed Al Nahyan.

They reaffirmed the warm ties and security cooperation between both countries, and exchanged views on regional developments.

Separately, Mr Teo met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, who is deputy ruler of Dubai. They discussed challenges faced by both countries as financial and business hubs in their regions, and agreed to boost collaboration in these areas.

Mr Teo also visited Abu Dhabi, where he had lunch with Mr Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, who chairs the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and is managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company.

They spoke of the good progress in bilateral cooperation through the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum, and agreed to explore cooperation in new areas such as sustainability, hydrogen and renewable energy.

Mr Teo also met Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, who chairs Hedayah - a centre that promotes efforts to counter violent extremism - as well as the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council.