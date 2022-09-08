New orchid hybrid named after Marcos and his wife

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife, Mrs Louise Araneta-Marcos, had a new orchid hybrid named in their honour on Wednesday.

Named Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos, the robust and free-flowering orchid hybrid produces flower sprays of about 50cm to 70cm in length.

Its flowers have sepals - which are located on the outside of a flower and protect its buds - adorned with lavender striations against a white background, and petals of white flushed with bluish mauve, with a violet lip.

The orchid hybrid was unveiled at a ceremony at the Botanic Gardens during Mr Marcos' two-day state visit here that started on Tuesday. Mr and Mrs Marcos were accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife, Mrs Joy Balakrishnan, at the National Orchid Garden.

Speaking later at a state lunch at the Istana, Mr Marcos said: "I can say that I have been lucky to be a recipient of many honours of different sources around the world, but never have I had such a beautiful orchid named after myself and the First Lady."

Singapore traditionally names orchids after visiting foreign dignitaries as a gesture of goodwill and friendship.

Lim Min Zhang