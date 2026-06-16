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The on-demand grocery delivery service will be available at 43 Sheng Siong outlets.

SINGAPORE – Households can soon get more than 12,000 grocery items and essentials delivered in about an hour when supermart chain Sheng Siong and delivery platform foodpanda roll out a new service on June 22.

The on-demand grocery delivery service will be available at 43 Sheng Siong outlets , and there are plans to expand the scheme to other outlets, the two businesses said in a statement on June 16.

“Orders can be delivered in an hour, bringing Sheng Siong’s signature value and budget-friendly savings straight to the doorstep,” the statement added.

Since 2023, grocery order frequencies on the foodpanda platform have risen by 7 per cent in Singapore, and the average number of items for each order has gone up by 8 per cent , the statement said.

It is a sign of a broader shift in shopping habits, with more consumers relying on on-demand delivery not just for last minute top-ups, but also for regular weekly grocery runs, it added.

The two businesses are marking the launch of the new service with a campaign with cash prizes and discounts of up to 40 per cent on some Sheng Siong products until July 19 .

The Straits Times has contacted Sheng Siong and foodpanda for more details.