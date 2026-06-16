New on-demand grocery delivery service starts on June 22 with Sheng Siong and foodpanda tie-up
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SINGAPORE – Households can soon get more than 12,000 grocery items and essentials delivered in about an hour when supermart chain Sheng Siong and delivery platform foodpanda roll out a new service on June 22.
The on-demand grocery delivery service will be available at 43 Sheng Siong outlets, and there are plans to expand the scheme to other outlets, the two businesses said in a statement on June 16.
“Orders can be delivered in an hour, bringing Sheng Siong’s signature value and budget-friendly savings straight to the doorstep,” the statement added.
Since 2023, grocery order frequencies on the foodpanda platform have risen by 7 per cent in Singapore, and the average number of items for each order has gone up by 8 per cent, the statement said.
It is a sign of a broader shift in shopping habits, with more consumers relying on on-demand delivery not just for last minute top-ups, but also for regular weekly grocery runs, it added.
The two businesses are marking the launch of the new service with a campaign with cash prizes and discounts of up to 40 per cent on some Sheng Siong products until July 19.
The Straits Times has contacted Sheng Siong and foodpanda for more details.