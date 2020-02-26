New mufti to tap podcasts, social media to engage Muslims

From podcasts and Facebook posts to articles in news outlets and on blogs, incoming mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir is keen on harnessing the power of different forms of media to better engage with Muslims here.

Such forms of engagement - a departure from traditional sermons and lectures - will also help Dr Nazirudin, 43, involve his wider team in spreading important messages such as clarifications about religious rulings and ways to preserve religious harmony, bringing fresh elements to their understanding of Islam.

Speaking to the media yesterday, he said: "The need to engage the community is still very, very important and that will continue, but the ways I engage the community may be slightly different."

The podcast, which will start next month, will be issues-based and in English, said Dr Nazirudin, who will assume the role of mufti - Singapore's top Islamic leader - on Sunday.

Current mufti Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, 49, will be retiring after nine years in office.

Dr Nazirudin will be the fourth mufti in the history of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), and will be supported by two deputy muftis - Ustaz Mohd Murat Md Aris and Ustaz Mohammad Hannan Hassan.

Last March, Dr Nazirudin was appointed deputy mufti, after previously holding the post of Muis' senior director for religious policy and development.

Dr Nazirudin has a PhD in theology from the University of Oxford and has helped Muis develop fatwas, or religious rulings, and religious teacher training.

Speaking at the Harmony Centre in Bishan, Dr Nazirudin emphasised the need for Muslims to continue working to achieve Singapore's unique model of racial and religious coexistence.

"We have actually moved even beyond tolerance. We know our other communities a lot better than in other places. We have also started to build a lot of trust and confidence," said Dr Nazirudin.

This, he said, is because Singapore Muslims have been making adjustments to their ways of thinking, something which has to be upheld to confront future challenges.

He touched on how Muslims here have actively discussed controversial topics, such as the permissibility of human organ donations and the validity of joint tenancy in Islam.

Singapore is a country where developments in science, technology and business occur rapidly and its Muslims will have to be prepared to discuss such topics, said Dr Nazirudin, adding that religious teachers will be more important than ever.

He and his team will continue to address the issue of radicalisation.

He said more can be done to explain to Muslims why the extremist way of thinking is problematic, as this will help them fundamentally reject it so that they will not be susceptible to such radical influences.

He said: "If you reject an idea, you need to provide the alternative, and the alternative has to be very clear - that Muslims can contribute in a very positive way and Muslims must also, from the outset, understand the conflict very well."

He was also asked about an incident earlier this month where an Islamic teacher was placed under investigation by the Ministry of Home Affairs after he said on Facebook that the coronavirus was divine retribution against the Chinese for their oppressive treatment of Muslim Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province.

Denouncing this way of thinking, Dr Nazirudin said that it was important that Muslims avoid making denigrating comments that are "unhelpful".

"I think we make a fundamentally wrong step if we use religion in a negative way when there is a crisis.

"And this is the kind of ideas and teachings that we must reject - that in a time in which there is suffering, we need to come together as one society and one community," he said.

Asked how he feels about taking over as mufti during the coronavirus outbreak, Dr Nazirudin said he sees it as an opportunity for him to play his part and to show how it is possible for Muslims to make adjustments to their lives.

Muslims here are now encouraged to take along their own mats to prayers and to avoid shaking hands to minimise contact, which was initially met with some confusion and rejection.

Such steps will take time to become habits, he added.

"We need to continue to educate our community, and also build the kind of resilience and confidence that we can continue to practise our religion in a safe, responsible way."