New mental health centre in Newton to help the young

More young people and adults can receive mental health help with the opening yesterday of a centre in Newton that focuses on helping them.

The centre is the fourth one opened by Brahm Centre, a charity set up in 2012 targeted at promoting happier and healthier living to seniors, but which has been expanding its focus to young people as well.

Mr Tan Ding Xuan, 21, said the strategies from a mindfulness course at Brahm Centre had helped him through the anxiety he felt during national service.

Mr Tan, who was the emcee at the launch of the centre at Goldbell Towers, said he had joined Brahm Centre as an intern after benefiting from the course.

The new Brahm Centre @ Newton has two counselling rooms and two seminar rooms for courses on mindfulness - the practice of paying attention to the present moment in a non-judgmental way - and youth programmes.

Brahm Centre founder Angie Chew said youth today face issues such as worry about the future, the pressure of being compared with others and feeling that they are not good enough, as well as stigma and anxiety from identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, among other things.

She said: "The approach to helping people with mental well-being issues... needs to be holistic in nature. And the two stakeholders that have the greatest influence on our young are parents and teachers."

Brahm Centre launched a Lighthouse Programme that has a mental health literacy component and an internship component in December last year.

The literacy programme for schools is done in partnership with Tan Tock Seng Hospital's psychiatry department and Harvard Medical School assistant professor in psychology Sara Lazar.

It involves workshops on mental well-being, understanding how the brain works, and using mindfulness to reduce stress. Since January, 1,900 students, 350 teachers and 50 parents have participated.

The programme also offers internships for students aged 15 and above to develop work skills and mental resilience. Since December, 20 young people have participated.