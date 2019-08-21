New measures soon to help first-time buyers of HDB flats

This month's sale of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats has been postponed until next month so that buyers can benefit from new measures to help first-time buyers.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post yesterday that his ministry and the Housing Board have been reviewing "how we can extend further support to first-timers" in buying new and resale flats, and he will share more details next month.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the younger ministers have "a few more ideas to support couples to have more kids, and to keep HDB flats affordable".

The next BTO exercise is expected to offer about 3,350 flats in Punggol and Tampines.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS