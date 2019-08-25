New-look Safra Mount Faber aims to meet changing needs of NSmen

A revamped Safra clubhouse in Telok Blangah, featuring amenities like the first co-working space among the six existing Safra clubs, was launched yesterday.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and president of Safra, Dr Maliki Osman, who was the guest of honour for the open house, said Safra "continued to meet the changing needs of our NSmen".

He said Safra Mount Faber's new co-working space, which has video-conferencing facilities, was an example of this as there are more professionals, managers, executives and technicians among operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) working in the Central Business District, close to the clubhouse.

A new Safra Executive Learning Series will provide NSmen with professional learning opportunities, such as quarterly talks, seminars and workshops featuring prominent speakers. These will be organised for NSmen to keep abreast with developments in technology, finance, cyber security and entrepreneurship.

Yesterday, more than 600 people attended a talk by neuroscientist and motivational speaker William Tan.

Besides fitness and entertainment programmes, Safra Mount Faber also features Singapore's first Indian and Chinese fusion cuisine drive-through at Sakunthala's Restaurant, according to a press statement from Safra.

Venessa Lee