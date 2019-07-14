New look for old brands

HAWKER-HOTEL COLLABORATIONS

Da Dong Prawn Noodles at Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Available at: Racines every Tuesday this month, noon to 3pm, tel: 6428-5000

It probably started when The Fullerton Hotel brought in 10 hawkers to take part in a two-week promotion at its Town Restaurant in 2013. The stalls chosen were those voted the best in their food categories by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao under the Hawker Masters awards.

Since then, other hotels have been collaborating with popular hawkers to showcase their food in a five-star environment.

The latest hawker to work on a collaboration with a five-star hotel is Da Dong Prawn Noodles from Joo Chiat Road.

Every Tuesday this month, hawker Watson Lim and his two assistants set up a stall at Sofitel Singapore City Centre's Racines restaurant to serve his well-known prawn noodle soup as part of a set lunch priced at $30 for two courses and $38 for three courses.

The noodles are one of the main course selections that also include other Asian and French dishes. They come with one large tiger prawn sliced down the middle and a meaty piece of pork rib.

Lim, 31, who took over the stall from his father two years ago after stints in stockbroking, said when he was approached by the chef of the Tanjong Pagar hotel to do a collaboration, he was excited about the opportunity to experience something new.

"It was good to see how the hotel kitchen works, how the chefs prep their food. It's more modern than my stall," he said. "I'm collecting ideas, I don't know what I can do with them yet."

But that does not mean he is willing to let go of traditional methods of preparing his father's recipe, just as his father did since setting up the stall in 1966.

"At the end of the day, the taste is the most important thing," he said.

Learning the trade from his father made him realise that "everything he did had a purpose to it" and he now appreciates why certain things were done a certain way. For example, everything is cooked separately to perfection, from the prawns and pork ribs to the broth.

He is open to more collaborations like the one with Sofitel.

"It's something I like because you get to see different perspectives. Maybe one day, I can invite someone to collaborate with me."



The gift boxes contain light and dark soya sauces. PHOTO: NANYANG SAUCE



SOYA SAUCE

Nanyang Sauce

Available at: Nanyang Sauce Boutique, 288 East Coast Road, open: 10am to noon, 3 to 5pm (Mondays to Saturdays); Nanyang Chicken, 70 South Bridge Road, open: 9am to 6pm (Mondays to Saturdays); also sold at Sinpopo and Unpackt outlets and Design Orchard. Online sales at nanyangsauce.com

Mr Ken Koh, 35, grew up in a soya sauce-manufacturing family.

His maternal grandfather, the late Tan Tiong How, started Nanyang Sauce Factory at Paya Lebar in 1959 and sold soya sauce under the Swan brand. In 1996, his mother, Madam Tan Poh Choo, took over the business.

But Mr Koh was not encouraged to work in the factory, which his mother considered too tough. He started his own business running leadership-training programmes in 2005.

Two years ago, however, the family was at a crossroads.

Madam Tan and her siblings, all in their 50s and 60s, realised they might not be able to run the factory on their own for much longer and wondered if they should sell it.

It was then that Mr Koh decided to step up to the challenge. He travelled around Asia to see how other soya sauce factories were run and realised his family-run factory was one of only a few to still brew soya sauce the traditional way - an arduous process of fermentation and brewing under the sun that takes about 90 days. Most soya sauce today is made by acid hydrolysis in a chemical process that requires only a few days, but the result lacks the flavour and enzymes that can come only from fermentation.

"I realised we had a heritage worth preserving," he said.

The sauces are brewed in a factory in Jurong, in a few hundred vats that produce just a few hundred thousand litres of top-grade sauce each year - too little to be sold in supermarkets, he said.

So he looked for a different segment of the market to target and decided on gifting. He created a premium brand called Nanyang Sauce using only top-grade soya sauce made with non-genetically modified soya beans from Canada and bottled it in attractive gift boxes.

The gift boxes, which contain light and dark soya sauces, are sold at Resorts World Sentosa, among other places, and used by the Six Senses hotels here as gifts to guests.

In January last year, Mr Koh opened his own boutique shop in East Coast Road to sell the range, which starts at $15 and goes up to $65 for a twin pack of sauces that are aged for 12 months. Ageing causes the sauce to take on even more complex flavours.

For Singapore's Bicentennial this year, he launched a special brew that has been aged for 200 days and bottled in a red ceramic container. Priced at $88 each, only 200 bottles are available.

In January, he opened a shop-cum-cafe in South Bridge Road called Nanyang Chicken. Besides selling soya sauce, it also serves a lunch of soya sauce chicken with rice or noodles ($12.80) and soya sauce ice cream ($3.80).



Easy-to-cook bird's nest is shaped into flowers with moulds. PHOTO: NESTBLOOM



BIRD'S NEST

NestBloom

Available at: Raffles City Basement 1; Tangs Basement; Traxilini, 03-08 Scotts Square. Online sales at nestbloom.com

Mr Cieyou Lim, 37, came up with the idea for NestBloom, freeze-dried bird's nest in the shape of flowers, because he saw a gap in the market.

His parents, who moved here from Indonesia when he was a child, owned a bird's nest farm back home and ran a bird's nest trading business called Yan Yuan.

He joined the business in 2014 and started selling the delicacy online as gifts in glass bottles with wooden lids that can be etched with greetings and names of the recipients.

But he noticed that many working people found it too tedious to prepare bird's nest at home, so he started looking for a more advanced technology than what was available to deliver quality home-cooked bird's nest that can be served quickly.

He said many ready-to-eat bird's nest on the market are not cooked through to have a longer shelf life at room temperature.

He found that freeze-drying preserves the delicacy naturally. The product is prepared the way it is done at home. Almonds are ground to form a cream and the bird's nest is steamed, and then the two are combined before the mix is freeze-dried.

The product is then shaped into flowers using moulds and finished by hand. To eat, just add hot water, stir and let it rest for five minutes.

NestBloom was launched two years ago with three flavours - original almond in the shape of a chrysanthemum, matcha almond in the shape of a camellia and rose almond in the shape of a rose. Last year, on Mother's Day, a vanilla-bean flavour in the shape of a carnation was introduced. Priced at $33 each, they do not contain artificial flavouring or preservatives.

On Aug 3 this year, a fifth flavour will be launched to celebrate Singapore's National Day. Shaped as a white orchid, this will be NestBloom's first product without almond. It contains rock sugar, bird's nest, pandan and added collagen, and is created in response to customers who asked for a clear version of the soup.

This will be priced higher at $43 because of the added collagen and has a shelf life of two years. The other flavours have a shorter shelf life of about nine months because of the oil from the almonds.

Mr Lim said response to NestBloom had been good since it was launched in Japan and Singapore.

In Singapore, more than 3,000 pieces are sold a month. About 10 per cent of sales are through its online store, while the bulk is through its counters at Raffles City, Tangs and Scotts Square.

Gift boxes come with a set of accessories including a glass bowl and spoon, and are often bought for weddings and baby showers.



Pryce Tea's blends include herbs and local ingredients. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



CHINESE TEA

Pryce Tea

Available at: Mooncake Fair at Takashimaya Square from Aug 8 to Sept 13, open: 10am to 9.30pm daily. Online sales at prycetea.com and tteatailor.com

Armed with old-school tea cups to conduct a traditional Chinese tea ceremony for customers 12 years ago, Mr Lim Tian Peng, 42, ended up being laughed at.

The executive director of homegrown Chinese tea business Pryce Tea says: "I was trying to explain the nuances of tea and they were focused on how I was drinking it. I realised that people could admire a Japanese or Korean tea ceremony, but not a Chinese tea ceremony."

He noticed that its customers were mostly aged 60 and above and that it was necessary to reach out to younger ones. "I wanted to evolve the way Chinese tea is consumed, perceived and communicated. This way, interest in tea will evolve too."

Pryce Tea is a subsidary of tea-trading company Lim Lam Thye that Mr Lim's great-grandmother started in 1918. Its sister brand, Gryphon, focuses more on Western-centric tea and is run by Mr Lim's elder brother Lim Tian Wee. Their father, 78, has retired and their mother, 68, still manages operations for the company.

What makes Pryce Tea stand out are its tea blends which incorporate herbs and local ingredients. In recent years, it has launched other lines such as Pink, for wellness tea, and The Tea Tailor for bespoke tea gifts. Raffles Lighthouse - a range of cold-brew tea - is slated to launch later this year.

Mr Lim Tian Peng also works with Chinese restaurants such as Orchard Hotel's Hua Ting and Shang Social at Jewel Changi Airport to create special tea blends for food pairing.

Over at Sentosa, The Outpost Hotel offers the brand's custom-brew Palawan Dawn and Siloso Night as welcome drinks served in fancy pineapple cocktail vessels for guests.

Yet creativity can spawn "monsters", says Mr Lim with a laugh, recalling how he took two years to perfect a Nyonya kueh tea to celebrate Peranakan culture. "I learnt that if it takes longer than two weeks, I probably shouldn't try it."

On how its tea business has evolved over more than 100 years, he says: "In every generation, you have to be entrepreneurs. When my grandfather took over from my great-grandmother, he sold tea to local traders. When my father took over, he expanded the business by manufacturing tea. Now, my brother and I have become brand builders and product creators."



Ms Ana Fong showing the new packaging for the pastries. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



TRADITIONAL CANTONESE PASTRIES

Tong Heng

Available at: 285 South Bridge Road, open: 9am to 9pm daily; and B1-10 Jurong Point, 1 Jurong West Central 2, 9am to 9pm daily. For more information, go to tongheng.com.sg

It took five years to convince the third-generation owners of 84-year-old Cantonese pastry shop Tong Heng to undergo its first revamp in three decades.

Sisters Rebecca and Constance Fong, who are in their 70s, had "their way of running the show", says their niece Ana Fong, who works at the flagship Chinatown outlet with them.

While the recipes for its signature diamond-shaped egg tarts ($1.90 each) and pastries remain true to tradition, she was adamant that the brand's image needed a facelift.

Ms Fong, a former private tutor who is in her 50s, says: "I noticed we had many mature customers and we needed to market to a younger audience. My aunts wanted me to prove that the change would be worth it. So what if you are family, they said, show us what you can do."

It took eight months for Ms Fong to find the right local designer to capture the essence of the shop - to look modern and yet not alienate older customers.

She says: "I gave specific instructions not to change the logo. When they showed my aunt Rebecca a new logo, she cried."

But they stuck to the bigger and bolder logo, with the original one incorporated in a specially designed mirror in the shop.

The 18-seat store reopened after a five-week renovation in April last year and could easily be mistaken for a hipster cafe with its terazzo counter and brass-framed lights.

The new packaging for the pastries - in vibrant yellow, red, and turquoise - reflects the diamond pattern of the egg tarts. The year 1935 on the box marks the year Ms Fong's great-grandfather set up shop in Chinatown.

Besides pastries, the menu also features red bean soup ($3.60), ginger steamed egg ($4), longan orange soup and omelette on toast with a choice of housemade kaya ($3.90).

Do not expect any newfangled flavours though, as Ms Fong remains focused on using Chinese ingredients. So an upcoming new dessert, for example, will feature peach gum, rose sugar and attap chee.

While the outlet may sport a modern front, the kitchen at the back retains the store's old soul. Staff who have been with Tong Heng for more than 10 years, now regarded as family, roll and shape dough for the egg tarts at a steady pace.

On how the business has stood the test of time, she says: "The older generation must be able to let go and have faith in the younger ones. If not, the brand will die together with them."

The revamp was worth it, with more young patrons now. "It's not about what we want, but what the customers want," she adds.