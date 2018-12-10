New look and improved reader experience for The New Paper app

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - If you follow The New Paper via the TNP app, you may have noticed some changes.

If not, right now is the perfect opportunity to download and try it for yourself.

Soft-launched last month, the new-look app now gives you the option of how you want to read the news.

You can read us as an e-paper or in a mobile article format.

The app was redesigned from the ground up in order to improve the reader experience.

EASIER NAVIGATION

There is easier navigation between stories and sections, a faster page loading time as well as access to a 30-day e-paper archive - perfect if you are unable to get a copy of the print edition.

And there are even more options to share articles from both the mobile and e-paper versions.

Plus, there are notifications to alert you to key stories and exclusive offers.

Mr Eugene Wee, editor of TNP, said: "We wanted to let our readers choose how they want to read The New Paper so that they can pick the format they are most comfortable with."

The new look TNP app is available for download from the iTunes App Store and Google Play.