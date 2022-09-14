New law to rein in bad debt collection practices

Debt collectors who threaten physical harm or put up notices detailing the personal information of debtors face jail or fines under upcoming laws.

The debt collection industry will be regulated, with the Debt Collection Bill passed in Parliament on Tuesday seeking to prevent problematic debt collection conduct.

The new steps include a licensing regime for debt collection agencies and penalties for debt collectors who cross the line.

Sketching out the extent of the problem, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said that an average of 367 police reports a year - one a day - had been made against debt collection businesses and debt collectors from 2018 to last year.

In one instance in 2019, a debt collector wore a traditional funeral outfit to the debtor's workplace while carrying a banner with the debtor's face.

Earlier, in 2016, six debt collectors had damaged equipment at a food stall in Funan Mall.

The debt collectors in both instances were taken to task and convicted under existing laws, but Ms Sun said the issue was what could be done to prevent such conduct in the first place. Debt collection is a legitimate economic activity, she said, but more could be done to regulate the business.

"Individuals and businesses should not be subjected to debt collection methods that clearly exceed what may be considered reasonable pressure for payment, especially if these methods also affect the public's sense of safety and security," said Ms Sun.

The Bill will regulate the industry, targeting in particular entities that collect debt from a debtor either on behalf of another person, or where the businesses themselves had acquired the debt, and their debt collectors. These entities tend to pose higher law and order risks, said Ms Sun.

Under the regime, all such debt collection businesses, including their key appointment holders and the debt collectors, will be screened by the police and must be assessed to be "fit and proper" before they are granted a licence or an approval.

Those who engage in behaviour that threatens the physical safety of the debtor, such as sending messages threatening physical harm, may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

The maximum penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

Already regulated businesses such as licensed moneylenders and banks pose lower risks, said Ms Sun. But they will also be subject to a class licensing scheme, though this does not involve screening by the police.

Several MPs asked about the screening process and details on what would be deemed "fit and proper".

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) said that the provisions for the licensing officer to consider in his assessment appeared to be broad.

Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) said that the screening process might prevent some existing individual debt collectors, who may have had a brush with the law in the past, from getting a licence - even if their behaviour since had been exemplary.

Ms Sun said that prior offences, such as those involving harassment or violence, will be taken into account for screening. But the licensing officer would also consider how severe these offences were and how much time had lapsed since they were committed. These considerations were similar to those used for security officers, she said.

Mr Perera also suggested launching public education and awareness campaigns to make the public aware of what would be considered unacceptable behaviour from debt collectors. Ms Sun said this suggestion would be studied.

The regulations are expected to take effect next year, and sufficient time will be provided for existing debt collection businesses and debt collectors to transit into the new regime.