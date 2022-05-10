New law tightens eligibility criteria for adoption

Couples wanting to adopt a child must be married under laws recognised by Singapore under new adoption rules, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

And marriages that take place overseas must be legally recognised in Singapore, he added.

Speaking during the debate on changes to adoption laws, he said: "This means only a man and a woman married to each other can apply together. This is because Singapore's marriage law only allows a man and woman to marry each other."

The new rules on adopting children, passed in Parliament yesterday, aim to provide more clarity and tighten rules to ensure adoptions are in line with Singapore public policy, among other things.

Mr Masagos reiterated that as a matter of public policy, the Government does not encourage planned and deliberate single parenthood as a lifestyle choice.

He said: "To be clear, we do not support the use of assisted reproduction technology or surrogacy to conceive and then adopt a child. Our public policy encourages parenthood within marriage."

Under the new law, this public policy will be taken into consideration when determining a couple's suitability to adopt.

In 2019, then Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said the Government was undertaking a review of adoption laws after a landmark case involving a gay father who adopted his biological child conceived through a surrogate mother in the United States.

The new law also tightens eligibility criteria. For example, those convicted of serious crimes like sexual abuse and drug consumption offences cannot adopt.

Also, applicants with stronger ties to Singapore, like Singaporeans and permanent residents, will be given priority to adopt.

There will also be more safeguards in place, such as making all prospective parents go through comprehensive checks called Adoption Suitability Assessment, to assess their suitability and readiness to adopt. Now, only those adopting a foreign child not related to them or a child under the state's care have to go through such checks.