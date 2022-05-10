New law tightens eligibility criteria for adoption

Couples wanting to adopt a child must be married under laws recognised by Singapore under new adoption rules, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.
And marriages that take place overseas must be legally recognised in Singapore, he added.
Speaking during the debate on changes to adoption laws, he said: "This means only a man and a woman married to each other can apply together. This is because Singapore's marriage law only allows a man and woman to marry each other."
The new rules on adopting children, passed in Parliament yesterday, aim to provide more clarity and tighten rules to ensure adoptions are in line with Singapore public policy, among other things.
Mr Masagos reiterated that as a matter of public policy, the Government does not encourage planned and deliberate single parenthood as a lifestyle choice.
He said: "To be clear, we do not support the use of assisted reproduction technology or surrogacy to conceive and then adopt a child. Our public policy encourages parenthood within marriage."
Under the new law, this public policy will be taken into consideration when determining a couple's suitability to adopt.
In 2019, then Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said the Government was undertaking a review of adoption laws after a landmark case involving a gay father who adopted his biological child conceived through a surrogate mother in the United States.
The new law also tightens eligibility criteria. For example, those convicted of serious crimes like sexual abuse and drug consumption offences cannot adopt.
Also, applicants with stronger ties to Singapore, like Singaporeans and permanent residents, will be given priority to adopt.
There will also be more safeguards in place, such as making all prospective parents go through comprehensive checks called Adoption Suitability Assessment, to assess their suitability and readiness to adopt. Now, only those adopting a foreign child not related to them or a child under the state's care have to go through such checks.
Mr Masagos said: "The key focus of adoption is the children's welfare, rather than supporting parenthood. This means ensuring they are adopted by families who can provide good home environments for them."
Major changes to adoption laws were last made in 1985, and since then, the adoption landscape has evolved significantly.
For example, Mr Masagos said, the Ministry of Social and Family Development had received feedback that some commercial adoption agents behaved unethically to make money, such as advertising children for adoption like goods for sale or tricking the birth parents into consenting to the adoption.
There was no specific regulatory framework that governs adoptions, although Singapore's laws, such as those against child trafficking, must be complied with.
The new rules will introduce offences and regulatory measures. These include requiring adoption agencies to publish a list of all payments received for the adoption, and regulating the types of payments allowed to prevent improper financial gains. Failing to comply could result in a fine or jail term.
There are about 400 adoption applications each year, with over 90 per cent of them granted by the courts - although the number of applications dipped in the past two years owing to the pandemic and cross-border restrictions.
Another aim of the new law is to balance the interests of the child and birth parents, in cases where the birth parents object unreasonably to the child being adopted even though they are unable or unwilling to care for the child.
In the past few years, at any time, about 1,000 children were under the state's care, either in a children's home or under the care of foster parents. Of this group, adoption was the best option for about 50 of them, Mr Masagos said.
However, there were only 10 applications to adopt these children each year on average, and about 40 per cent of these applications were contested by the child's relatives, usually the birth parents.
Thus, the new law spells out more grounds and clarifies the proposed thresholds and circumstances under which the court may dispense with the need for birth parents to consent to an adoption.
These include cases where the birth parents have intentionally caused grievous hurt to the child or failed to provide suitable care over a prolonged period.