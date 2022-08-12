Subscriber Picks: New Langya virus - should you be worried? | How to build up passive income amid inflation

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
A new virus discovered in eastern China has sparked some concern internationally.
The virus - called Langya Henipavirus, or LayV for short - can be transmitted to humans from animals and it has infected 35 people in China. Is the new virus something we should be worried about?
Singapore has moderated its growth forecast for this year amid a worsening outlook for the global economy and high inflation. While the authorities do not expect a technical recession - defined as two quarters of consecutive contraction - some analysts believe the risk cannot be ruled out. Read more about it.
Amid stubbornly high inflation, some are looking at building up their passive income portfolios, so that they can afford their current lifestyles even after retirement. We look at some possible options and their expected risks and returns.
More S'poreans opting for 'buy now, pay later' to indulge in travel
Buy now, pay later or BNPL schemes allow consumers to spread out their payments at zero interest, but charge late fees. Sounds good, but are there risks involved?
Do longer out-of-school study hours translate to better performance?
On average, students here spent 50 hours a week studying in and outside school - more than the 45 hours a week adults put in at work. But is more necessarily better?
We the millennials are not lazy, we just work smart
Just because someone values work-life balance does not mean he or she is not prepared to work hard.
Taiwan's diplomatic victory over China could be pyrrhic in the long term
China is likely to intensify its military exercises the next time an incumbent or former US official visits Taiwan, or if the US Congress invites Taiwan's president to address it, Chinese insiders say.
The Rubbish Artist who wants to help save the world
Portuguese artist Artur Bordalo created a Sumatran tiger sculpture at Gardens by the Bay, using more than 600kg of salvaged trash including portable loos.