Subscriber Picks: New Langya virus - should you be worried? | How to build up passive income amid inflation

A new virus discovered in eastern China has sparked some concern internationally.

The virus - called Langya Henipavirus, or LayV for short - can be transmitted to humans from animals and it has infected 35 people in China. Is the new virus something we should be worried about?

Singapore has moderated its growth forecast for this year amid a worsening outlook for the global economy and high inflation. While the authorities do not expect a technical recession - defined as two quarters of consecutive contraction - some analysts believe the risk cannot be ruled out. Read more about it.

Amid stubbornly high inflation, some are looking at building up their passive income portfolios, so that they can afford their current lifestyles even after retirement. We look at some possible options and their expected risks and returns.