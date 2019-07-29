New kit to help companies tailor training programmes for workers

SINGAPORE - Companies that have set up training committees under a labour movement initiative will soon receive more help in curating training for workers.

NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) is piloting a starter kit that consists of five courses that cover data literacy, design thinking, process automation, digital technology and streamlining of processes at work.

These are some of the skills that will prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow and help them transform into "Worker 4.0".

Once a company has firmed up its workers' training needs and programmes, the training will be conducted by NTUC LHUB.

"This is not the be-all and end-all, but is an easy-to-implement starter package so that companies can gather quick momentum and overcome the initial inertia. This can be the first step to start making transformation real for both companies and workers," said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on Monday (July 29) at the NTUC LHUB's 15th anniversary appreciation lunch.

"Business can only transform at the pace of a worker in the workforce. Partner the two and it will be a mutually beneficial journey, where capitalisation of new technology will bring a competitive edge and make transformation possible."

The kit is expected to be rolled out by NTUC LHUB in the next two to three months. More details will be announced later, it said.

The kit will support the labour movement's Company Training Committee (CTC) initiative which aims to take worker training beyond broad, national strategies to the company level.

More than 60 companies have set up CTCs since February. NTUC targets to have 1,000 CTCs over the next three years and help around 330,000 workers.

NTUC LHUB CEO Kwek Kok Kwong said: "This starter kit is intended to help companies and workers gain quick wins, momentum and confidence in transforming."

Since 2004, NTUC LHUB has worked with over 21,000 organisations where they provide training in areas such as infocomm technology, healthcare, human resources and business.

It has partnered companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, The John Maxwell Company, Kotter International and Wiley to provide relevant training to workers that is affordable.