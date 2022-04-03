New initiative to rejuvenate mosque programmes launched

A new initiative to rejuvenate mosque programmes and rally members of the Muslim community to enliven their religious life - both in the physical and virtual spaces - has been launched.

Known as the SalamSG Movement (SSGM), it aims to bridge religious practice online and in mosques as the nation moves towards living with Covid-19, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday, a day before the start of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.

With Covid-19, more Muslims in Singapore have been consuming religious content online, while many also wish to practise their religion in mosques in a safe environment. SSGM bridges these two aspects and aims to drive behavioural change in the Muslim community in the new normal, said Muis.

Activities can continue to be of a hybrid nature, with online platforms allowing greater reach and participation across the community, it said.

SSGM was launched at Masjid Mujahidin yesterday by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman. It was put together by Muis and the mosques.

SSGM will coordinate the various mosque programmes and publicise them online on Muslim.SG (www.muslim.sg/salamsg).

For its inaugural year, SSGM will have the theme Suburkan Salam. Sebarkan Rahmah (Reinvigorate Salam. Radiate Blessings).

The word "salam" (Malay for "peace") was picked as it carries a message of positivity and optimism, Muis said.

"The past few years have been very challenging for the Muslim community and we adapted very well, using online platforms to allow the Muslim community to continue to practise the religion... This year, I think we can look forward to opening up," Dr Maliki said at the launch event.

"We want to synergise both the physical and the online; it is not a one-day thing. This movement is to identify new opportunities as well as provide opportunities for our volunteers to continue to reach out on both platforms."

The event showcased a Quran recitation that was symbolic of the hybrid nature of the religious events - a reciter began the recitation on site in the mosque, while another reciter continued online.

It also featured a booth teaching seniors how to use digital devices to navigate the MuslimSG app and the Internet, and how to pay zakat, or alms, online.