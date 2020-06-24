New initiative to assure families of govt support

The National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) has unveiled a new brand mark - Made for Families - for organisations to identify themselves as promoting the value of the family in Singapore's society.

This initiative, launched last Saturday, aims to assure families in Singapore of the support from the Government and community at large as the country emerges stronger from the Covid-19 crisis, NPTD said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions have made clearer the importance of building and maintaining strong family ties at home, as well as supporting employees to balance their family and career aspirations," it said.

Organisations can adopt and display the brand mark on their website, collaterals and family-friendly initiatives.

They can also place the Made For Families wobbler and decal - which will be provided upon request - on their amenities and premises.

Businesses, organisations and community groups are encouraged to take part in the #WeAreMadeForFamilies challenge, by sharing how they support families at www.go.gov.sg/MadeForFamilies and detailing their family-friendly programmes, products or services through their own social media channels.

NPTD noted that many companies have provided extra support to their employees, especially those with young children. It also said it will be working with the Families For Life (FFL) Council to get more organisations to adopt the Made For Families brand mark.

"In trying times like these, we would like parents to know that they are not alone in the parenting journey," said FFL Council chairman Ishak Ismail.

"As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child," he added.