New initiative for commercial and industrial firms to reduce electricity demand

SINGAPORE - Energy-intensive commercial and industrial firms here been invited to join a new initiative that rewards companies for reducing their electricity demand on the national power grid.

When demand is managed well, it will have a knock-on effect on businesses and households, which may see their electricity bills lowered in the long run, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA), which runs the new Demand Side Management Sandbox initiative, on Wednesday.

Companies which consume at least 100 kilowatts of electricity within an hour are eligible for this initiative. In comparison, the monthly energy consumption for a typical four-room housing board flat is about 360 kilowatt-hour.

The two-year initiative comprises two programmes that companies can choose from. The first one – called Demand Response Programme – enables companies to reduce their electricity demand voluntarily when the wholesale electricity prices are high.

Companies on this programme can receive between $2,000 and $3,000 for every megawatt-hour of electricity curtailed by them.

To reduce demand, firms could shift their energy-intensive processes to non-peak hours in the early evenings, for example.

Under the second programme, called the Interruptible Load, companies have to be on standby to reduce some electrical load during periods of tight power generation supply. Reducing their load will help to raise the reliability and stability of the grid.

The initiative was announced by Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Wednesday at a forum between Singapore and the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

Dr Tan said: “While we seek to produce more renewable energy to meet demand, it is ultimately important for us to conserve energy to reduce overall energy demand and emissions, while contributing to energy stability.

“Rising energy prices due to increasing demand and tight supply has put governments and industries in a delicate position of balancing energy security, resiliency, and affordability.”

Companies interested to participate in the sandbox initiative can register at https://go.gov.sg/demand-response-programme

The initiative will run from January 2023 to 2025. Participating companies will have to pay penalties if they under-deliver on their electrical load they promised to reduce.