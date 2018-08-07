New in-flight meals bring taste of Singapore to the skies

SINGAPORE - A range of new in-flight meals with a Singapore flavour is ready for take-off.

Local ground-handling firm Sats and the national culinary team from the Singapore Chefs' Association launched the new menu, consisting of more than 70 recipes, on Tuesday (Aug 7), drawing inspiration from the Cantonese, Hainanese, Hakka and Teochew dialect groups, as well as Peranakan culture.

Here are some of the dishes they have come up with:

Peranakan: Sambal Prawns with Sataw Beans

Crunchy sataw beans are known to be an acquired taste and may require some getting used to for those trying them for the first time. A traditional recipe that has been passed down for many generations, this dish is loaded with minerals from the sataw beans, such as fibre, magnesium and potassium, that can help to reduce high blood pressure. Paired with a stronger ingredient, the sambal paste, one may not be able to notice the pungent smell from the sataw beans so easily.

Hakka: Red Mushroom with Pork Rib Soup



Red Mushroom with Pork Rib Soup. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



This dish was created based on a recipe that was passed down over generations, and the fresh red mushrooms - the Chinese Russula Vinosa - are a delicacy not readily available in Singapore. They have a meaty texture and taste and are extremely nutritious. They also bring a red colour to the soup.

Cantonese: Braised Beef Short Rib and Tendon with Radish



Braised Beef Short Rib and Tendon with Radish. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



A stew with a robust flavour that can be eaten with rice, noodles and even mantou buns. A mixture of the different beef parts enhances the sauce's taste and texture. This dish was especially popular in the Guandong Province during winter. Today, this hearty Cantonese dish takes on a modern spin to cater to the health-conscious by combining traditional and healthy notes.

Hainanese: Hainanese Duck with Pineapple and Bamboo Shoot



Hainanese Duck with Pineapple and Bamboo Shoot. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Tender duck meat paired with sweet pineapple and crunchy bamboo shoot. This dish, a delicacy from Hainan Island, was traditionally cooked with sea turtles and was available in Singapore during the 1960s. This interpretation gives it a twist by using duck as the core protein, and a dash of brandy.

Teochew: Teochew-style Twice-Cooked Garoupa



Teochew-style Twice-Cooked Garoupa. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



The garoupa is cooked using the traditional cooking method - half pan-fried and half braised. The bean sauce, made with fermented yellow beans - a distinct ingredient in the Teochew cuisine, has subtle natural flavours that help to enhance the dish's simple seasonings.

Dessert: Warm Pisang Mas Banana Crumble with Gula Melaka Ice Cream



Warm Pisang Mas Banana Crumble with Gula Melaka Ice Cream. PHOTO: SATS



Sweet warm banana with golden crumble topping and served with gula melaka (palm sugar) ice cream. This dessert combines the natural sweetness of different elements and texture, making it acceptable to the palate.