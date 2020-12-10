New immersive exhibition opens at Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer's new attraction, Time Capsule, features a display of the country's current sights along a panelled walkway.
Visitors to the exhibition’s Teleportal zone will have an aerial view of Singapore’s lush greenery, heartland, the city’s landscape and its waterfrontsPHOTO: SINGAPORE FLYER
The R65 “time travel” robot will guide visitors through the exhibition, which highlights Singapore’s last 700 years using interactive panels and exhibits.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FLYER
The Singapore Flyer's latest attraction, an immersive exhibition on Singapore's history called Time Capsule, is now open to the public.

The ticketed exhibition spans two levels and takes visitors through Singapore's last 700 years using interactive panels and exhibits.

Highlights include a display of the country's current sights through a long panelled walkway and a robot that guides visitors through the exhibition.

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said the opening of this attraction "reflects the resilience of the tourism sector".

He added: "We encourage Singaporeans to continue to rediscover our city through such experiences, and support our tourism businesses during this period."

