New hub to connect volunteers, train people in life-saving skills

A new training and community hub set up at the Kallang Fire Station will help the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) achieve its aim of equipping one million people with life-saving skills by 2025.

The new Lifesavers' Connect Hub (LCH) will also host volunteer leadership development programmes and dialogues for free to further cultivate SCDF volunteer leaders, said SCDF.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim opened the hub on Tuesday.

He said: "With the opening of the Lifesavers' Connect Hub, volunteer leaders can come together to share knowledge and experience with one another, creating and implementing valuable emergency preparedness projects.

"The programmes... will also hone the leadership skills of our volunteers."

Under the LCH, volunteers can work on collaborative projects like reviewing the emergency preparedness needs of their institutions such as schools, and initiating programmes such as fire safety talks or first-aid training to further prepare people for emergencies.

Eventually, the LCH will be situated in Hill Street, and also house the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery, the Emergency Preparedness Centre and a leadership development space.

A Lifesavers' Connect (LC) Network will also be established to deepen public engagement and increase the training touch points for the community to learn emergency preparedness skills.

The network will consist of LC Zones at SCDF fire posts and fire stations.

The LC Zone is a physical space where the community can engage in learning and hands-on refresher training - on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use first-aid skills, among other things - through interactive kiosks.