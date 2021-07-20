New hub gives firms taste of artificial intelligence

A facility offering immersive experiences with artificial intelligence was launched yesterday to encourage firms to experiment with and develop AI innovations for their businesses.

Hong Kong-based AI company SenseTime also announced partnerships with Business China and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to nurture talent in the field through internships and contributions to teaching curriculum.

The SenseTime International AI Innovation Hub, a "living lab" open to businesses and its partners, features eight zones that showcase real-world AI applications in industries such as education, healthcare and entertainment.

Visitors can take photos with an augmented reality simulation of the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands, try on digital makeup, and use hand gestures to control a fan - applications that have relevance to industries such as tourism and retail.

Noting that Singapore had tremendous growth potential to become the centre for AI innovation in South-east Asia, Dr Xu Li, co-founder and chief executive officer of SenseTime, said: "We hope to bring more original innovation and responsible AI technologies to accelerate South-east Asia's digital economy."

SenseTime established regional headquarters in Singapore in 2018.

Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling, guest of honour at the event, said: "Recent developments propelled by Covid-19 have highlighted the pressing need for the digital transformation of economies, as well as the importance of pursuing sustainable innovation."

Aspiring students of AI will also get a leg up through the partnerships created yesterday.

SenseTime and Business China, a non-profit spearheaded by the Government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will jointly provide internship and international exchange opportunities for young people. SenseTime will join the Youth Interns Exchange Scheme (YES), a bilateral internship exchange scheme that aims to enhance interaction, understanding and cooperation between Singapore and China.

With ITE, SenseTime will provide its education curriculum - which has more than 250 hours of online project-based training courses - and train ITE educators to teach students to develop AI algorithms.

Speaking at a panel discussion about the role of AI education that was part of the event, ITE chief executive officer Low Khah Gek said: "Young people are open to new technology, and they take it up naturally. Our challenge is that we need educators to be familiar with AI skills and solutions."

Additionally, SenseTime will attach ITE students with its partners to work on AI projects, and work with ITE to develop training programmes in computer vision and smart cities for adult learners.

The panel discussion was moderated by Mr Ryan Huang, producer and presenter at Money FM 89.3.

Speaking to reporters, SenseTime International managing director Martin Huang urged people to embrace AI.

"AI relieves people from repeating boring work in exhausting environments... that reduces their innovation and energy."