New high of 1,337 patients discharged; 611 new virus cases

A record 1,337 Covid-19 patients were discharged yesterday.

This means a total of 19,622 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or 58 per cent of the 33,860 Covid-19 patients here.

The new high comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a change in its discharge criteria for patients on Thursday.

Before the change, patients needed two negative swab tests 24 hours apart before they could be discharged. Now, those assessed to be clinically well and no longer infectious by day 21 of their illness will be sent home without having to undergo further tests.

It is uncertain if the change in the discharge criteria led to an increase in the number discharged.

Yesterday, there were 611 new coronavirus cases. Among them were nine community cases, two of whom are Singaporeans and the other a permanent resident.

The rest are two work pass holders and four work permit holders.

Five of the work pass and work permit holders tested positive during the ministry's proactive surveillance and screening, either of migrant workers living in shophouses in Balestier Road owing to their proximity to another cluster or those due to start work on plumbing or electrical projects in schools.

A Singaporean and a PR are linked to dormitory clusters and had been placed on quarantine earlier. The other Singaporean, a 25-year-old, is currently unlinked to previous cases.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 602.

The ministry announced two new clusters: A dormitory at 35 Kaki Bukit Place and a dormitory at 40 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

Update on cases

New cases: 611 Imported: 0 In community: 9 (3 Singaporeans/PRs, 2 work pass holders, 4 work permit holders) In dormitories: 602

Active cases: 14,206 In hospitals: 461 (8 in ICU) In community facilities: 13,745

Deaths: 23 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 19,622 Discharged yesterday: 1,337 TOTAL CASES: 33,860

The average number of new daily community cases has dipped in recent days, from six cases two weeks ago to five in the past week. Unlinked community cases in the same period stayed stable at two.

The FairPrice supermarket in Taman Jurong Shopping Centre has been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry added the spot to the seven places on the list that was first provided on Monday. Others on the list included supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and Jurong Point, and two markets in Jurong West.

An active case was at FairPrice in Taman Jurong on May 20 from 7pm to 8pm. A case was also there on May 22 from 8.30pm to 9pm.

In an update, MOH said more than 39,000 pre-school staff have been tested as part of its proactive screening, yielding 13 positive cases as of yesterday.

It also said its tests showed 12 of these cases were unlikely to be infectious by the time they were tested in the recent screening.

The 13th case, a non-teaching employee, is a recent infection. She had been asymptomatic and her close contacts have been placed under quarantine, the ministry said.

As of yesterday, 461 remain in hospital, including eight in intensive care, while a total of 13,745 are in community facilities.