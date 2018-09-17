New 'green' CC in Punggol East to open in 2020

Parents of young children living in Punggol East will have another childcare option once a new community club opens in 2020.

The childcare centre will take up the top floor of the new five-storey building, which will also include a basement.

The new club, which will be around eight times larger than the existing one at Block 193 Rivervale Drive, will be the first community club to be built with mass-engineered timber, which uses renewable materials and is pre-fabricated to reduce work done on site.

Mr Charles Chong, MP and grassroots adviser for Punggol East, said at a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday that the club aims to be a place for residents to meet, mingle and learn.

"Since Punggol East is a relatively younger constituency, we have to tailor the programmes (to the demographics)... There is also a demand for childcare services," he added on the sidelines of the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, also attended the ceremony.

Besides a childcare centre, the community club will also have two dance studios, a multi-purpose hall for sports and a culinary studio.

Mr Chong said: "The building will... provide open spaces to offer residents the opportunity to interact."

Besides its building materials, the club will also have green features, including vertical green walls and a community garden, he added.

Natural lighting and ventilation will be used as much as possible, Mr Chong said.

He also encouraged residents to take part in a survey that will gauge the type of activities they hope to see in the new club.

Mr Chong said: "We want to make this a space which residents will want to come to."