New 'green' CC in Punggol East to open in 2020

Punggol East MP Charles Chong (second from left) and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean (in white) interacting with some of the residents of Punggol at yesterday's groundbreaking ceremony. The new community club will have a childcare centre, two dance studios, a multi-purpose hall for sports and a culinary studio.ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG
Parents of young children living in Punggol East will have another childcare option once a new community club opens in 2020.

The childcare centre will take up the top floor of the new five-storey building, which will also include a basement.

The new club, which will be around eight times larger than the existing one at Block 193 Rivervale Drive, will be the first community club to be built with mass-engineered timber, which uses renewable materials and is pre-fabricated to reduce work done on site.

Mr Charles Chong, MP and grassroots adviser for Punggol East, said at a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday that the club aims to be a place for residents to meet, mingle and learn.

"Since Punggol East is a relatively younger constituency, we have to tailor the programmes (to the demographics)... There is also a demand for childcare services," he added on the sidelines of the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, also attended the ceremony.

Besides a childcare centre, the community club will also have two dance studios, a multi-purpose hall for sports and a culinary studio.

Mr Chong said: "The building will... provide open spaces to offer residents the opportunity to interact."

Besides its building materials, the club will also have green features, including vertical green walls and a community garden, he added.

Natural lighting and ventilation will be used as much as possible, Mr Chong said.

He also encouraged residents to take part in a survey that will gauge the type of activities they hope to see in the new club.

Mr Chong said: "We want to make this a space which residents will want to come to."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 17, 2018, with the headline 'New 'green' CC in Punggol East to open in 2020'.
