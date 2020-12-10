New fund to boost wildlife conservation efforts in Asia

A new fund has been set up to advance efforts in conserving wildlife and mitigating climate change in Singapore and Asia.

Called the Mandai Nature Fund, it will focus on tackling overlooked issues like wildlife trade, as well as nature-based solutions for climate change, such as restoring tropical forests, mangroves and peatlands, said Singapore investment company Temasek and Mandai Park Holdings in a statement yesterday.

Mandai Park is the parent company of park operator Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which runs the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park, among others.

The statement said that protecting and restoring natural landscapes will also help provide habitats for wildlife, especially threatened species on the brink of extinction.

The fund will receive money yearly from Mandai Park Holdings and disbursements through an endowment from Temasek. Both declined to disclose how much they will be giving.

The statement said the fund, working closely with Temasek and WRS, will team up with local communities and organisations to improve their conservation efforts.

It will replace the WRS Conservation Fund and further its efforts on species conservation, while expanding its mandate to include habitat protection and community engagement across Asia.

The WRS Conservation Fund previously supported local conservation projects of endangered animals including the Sunda pangolin, the Raffles banded langur (a type of monkey) and the Singapore freshwater crab.

Some of its regional conservation projects included those to conserve species such as songbirds and hornbills, as well as the Palawan forest turtle.

The Mandai Nature Fund's chief executive is Ms Kavita Prakash-Mani, who was previously global conservation director for the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Its board will be chaired by Mr Robin Hu, who is the head of Temasek's sustainability and stewardship group.

President Halimah Yacob, who is patron of the WRS Conservation Fund, has agreed to be the patron of the new fund.

Ms Prakash-Mani noted that Asia is home to a third of the world's population, with South-east Asia accounting for 15 per cent of tropical forests and 60 per cent of tropical peatlands.

"However, these ecosystems and unique wildlife that they support are at risk in Asia, with some of the highest loss rates globally," she added.

She also said that the fund will take a bottom-up approach to, among other things, enable wildlife and people to thrive and co-exist.