New e-platform for local furniture brands to showcase products

A new e-commerce platform has been launched for local furniture brands to display their products and attract consumers, as the Covid-19 pandemic puts a halt on exhibitions and trade fairs.

The website, www.creativ-space.com, which boasts features such as virtual showrooms, now has 20 home-grown brands.

Another 80 are expected to join over the next 12 months.

The Singapore Furniture Industries Council, which is behind the initiative, said it hopes to bring in furniture designers and manufacturers from Asean countries beyond the first year.

Speaking at the launch of the website yesterday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said the website will transform the way furniture and fittings are procured and marketed by local furniture companies, with the inclusion of features such as augmented reality technology and virtual showrooms.

"It also provides a platform for industry players to reach out to international clientele and expand their business footprint beyond Singapore," added Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

Companies can display their products on the website in three-dimensional form to give viewers an "immersive showroom experience".

Customers, including architects and interior designers, can request furniture products and pricing through the site.

Companies can also get feedback from designers, manufacturers and retailers on how to better market their products.

Upholstery manufacturer Danovel has put its products on Creativ-Space as the firm seeks to expand its market.

The company's business development director, Mr Marcus Wong, said: "As a traditional business, a lot of Danovel's sales in the past were made based on old methods, by means of enticing customers to visit our showroom.

"With Creativ-Space, Danovel now has a 10,000 sq ft virtual showroom at a fraction of the cost of a physical one and we can now show our customised furniture to anyone in the world."