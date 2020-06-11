New dorms coming up to house migrant workers

Work on a new Quick Build Dormitory (QBD) was in full swing at an empty plot of land next to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 yesterday. Eight such dormitories - temporary structures that can last two to three years - will be ready by the end of the year to house migrant workers who have been cleared of Covid-19. These QBDs will pilot new standards for such dormitories, including having no more than 10 single-deck beds per room to ensure that residents have at least 1m of space between them, and providing enough toilets such that no more than five people will have to share them.