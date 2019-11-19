New display at zoo trumpets 'return' of extinct animals

Pupils from Zhangde Primary School with a replica of a baby mammoth at the zoo. The animatronic is one of several extinct animals brought back to life in a new Valley of Giants installation, which was set up to educate visitors about conservation issues.ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
A group of Primary 2 pupils from Zhangde Primary School looking at a life-size animatronic replica of a giant hornless rhinoceros, which stands at 5.5m, at the zoo. It was one of the largest land mammals to have walked the earth.ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
A Zhangde Primary School pupil feeding an elephant during the Gentle Giants Wildlife Tour at the Singapore Zoo last Wednesday. In line with its conservation efforts, the zoo in recent years introduced new ways of caring for its elephants. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
A replica of a giant wombat, one of the prehistoric animatronic megafauna on display at the Valley of Giants installation until Dec 29.ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
Visitors to the Singapore Zoo will not only be able to get up close to the elephants, they may also bump into a prehistoric mammoth.

The life-size animatronic is one of several extinct animals brought back to life in a new Valley of Giants installation, which was set up to educate visitors about conservation issues. It features 15 animatronic replicas of prehistoric megafauna, including the giant wombat, the giant sloth, the 3m-tall woolly mammoth and baby mammoths.

The largest replica is that of the giant hornless rhinoceros, which stands at 5.5m. It was one of the largest land mammals to have walked the earth.

Director of education at Wildlife Reserves Singapore May Lok said: "We hope to draw lessons from the past to educate the present, inculcating in children a desire to protect living megafauna threatened by extinction, such as the white rhinoceros and Asian elephant."

Scientists debate that the mass extinction of prehistoric megafauna may have been a result of either conflict with early humans or climate change. But modern-day mega-fauna, Ms Lok added, are also threatened by human-induced climate change and activities like poaching.

In line with its conservation efforts, the zoo in recent years introduced new ways of caring for its elephants, which offer greater safety for elephant keepers and better welfare for the animals.

Elephant rides ceased in 2015, and the elephant shows were given a new format last year. Rather than being commanded to perform stunts during shows, the elephants are now encouraged through positive reinforcement to display natural behaviours such as foraging.

To help visitors learn more about the zoo's herd of Asian elephants, the wildlife park is launching a Gentle Giants Wildlife Tour.

Participants of the behind-the-scenes tour will get to interact with the elephants through a feeding session as well as learn how their keepers train the mammals for medical procedures and how the elephants receive pedicures.

It is the first time the Singapore Zoo is giving the public an in-depth look at the inner workings of its elephant herd and care team.

The Gentle Giants Wildlife Tour costs $98 for adults and $65 for children aged three to 12. The Valley of Giants installation is free to all zoo visitors. Both activities will be available until Dec 29.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 19, 2019, with the headline 'New display at zoo trumpets 'return' of extinct animals'. Print Edition | Subscribe
