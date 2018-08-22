New director at CPIB from October

A new director will helm the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) from Oct 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said yesterday.

Mr Denis Tang Siew Taeng, the current deputy commissioner of operations at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), will take over from Mr Wong Hong Kuan, who has served as CPIB director since 2013.

In a statement, the PMO said that President Halimah Yacob had, at her own discretion, agreed with the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to appoint Mr Tang.

Mr Tang will leave the ICA and join CPIB as its director-designate on Sept 17, before officially taking the reins in October.

He had served in several positions in the Home Team before he joined ICA in 2016. There, he led efforts to strengthen border security operations and sharpened ICA's intelligence capabilities in the face of the continuing terror threat.

Mr Tang also enhanced intelligence exchange with ICA's foreign partners to fight terrorism and transnational crimes.

The PMO also paid tribute to the outgoing CPIB chief: "Mr Wong strengthened the operational and investigations capability of the bureau, as well as internal controls and governance.

"Under his leadership, the bureau made significant strides in engaging external partners and implemented initiatives to promote good governance and ethical business practices in the private sector."

Mr Wong led a national working group comprising various stakeholders to develop the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standard.

Toh Ting Wei