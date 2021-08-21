New dental clinic aimed at those with disabilities, special needs

A new dental clinic at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru will plug the affordability gap for people with disabilities or special needs, or those who are underprivileged.

Routine scaling, polishing, filling or extraction at Mount Alvernia Outreach Dental Clinic will be subsidised and cost $30 or less.

Appointments at the clinic - which is funded fully by Mount Alvernia Hospital - can be made by holders of any disability membership card.

People from vulnerable communities, such as isolated seniors and former offenders, can also get services at the dental clinic once they are referred by a social service agency.

The new facility is located in the same venue as a Mount Alvernia medical clinic that opened in 2015.

The Enabling Village is home to several social businesses and community service providers.

Highlights at the new dental clinic include a wheelchair tilter, which allows people to remain seated in their wheelchair when getting treatment, as well as a low registration counter which enable eye-level interaction with wheelchair users. The spaciousness of the clinic also makes the place more welcoming.

The dental team will include staff from KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development as well as Culture, Community and Youth, attended the opening ceremony of the clinic on Thursday. "I am heartened to see the strong collaboration between the new clinic and many community partners on the ground," he said.

"This holistic approach is what is needed to ensure every aspect of life is truly inclusive."

Ms Tonia Chan, 51, told The Straits Times that she has faced difficulties getting dental care for her 21-year-old daughter with special needs at private neighbourhood clinics. She said the new dental clinic, with its affordability and experienced staff, will help ease her worries as a caregiver.

Dr James Lam Kian Ming, chief executive of Mount Alvernia Hospital, said at the opening ceremony: "Covid-19 has not dampened our spirit in serving the community and our hopes of expanding outreach work. Even though some of our outreach activities have had to be halted, we have redirected our focus on new programmes for vulnerable families and persons with disabilities."