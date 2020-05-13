New daily high of 626 Covid-19 patients discharged

The number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities hit a new daily high of 626 yesterday.

The previous high was 504 on Monday. This is in contrast to the double-digit discharge figures that Singapore saw before this month.

Some 3,842 coronavirus patients have fully recovered since the first case was reported here on Jan 23.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 884 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, with migrant workers living in dormitories once more forming the majority - 877 - of the new cases.

The remaining cases comprised three Singaporeans, three work permit holders living outside dormitories and one work pass holder. There were no imported cases.

There were seven new Covid-19 clusters: at 45 Kian Teck Drive, 3 Loyang Way 6, 36 Senoko Road, 7 Senoko South Road, 3 Sungei Kadut Avenue, 46 Tech Park Crescent and 5 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

MOH said the daily number of new cases continues to increase as it is carrying out more widespread testing. It noted that the number of new cases from testing workers who show acute respiratory symptoms and their contacts has remained stable.

"(We) are also testing the workers who are well and asymptomatic, as part of our process to verify and test the status of every worker," said MOH.

The ministry also announced two deaths that it classified as non-Covid-19-related, bringing the number of people who have died from other causes while testing positive for the virus to nine.

The first is a 50-year-old Thai man who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday after he suffered respiratory arrest and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital the day before. He died of cerebral haemorrhage yesterday.

A 31-year-old Indian man died on Sunday after he collapsed at his dormitory after complaining of chest pain, said MOH. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after his death, which was caused by a heart attack.

The number of people who have died due to complications from Covid-19 remains at 21.

MOH has said it adds patients to the Covid-19 death count only when the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death to a Covid-19 infection, in line with international practice for classifying deaths.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 884 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 877 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 3 Work passes: 1 Visit passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 3 CASES TO DATE Total: 24,671 Community: 1,321 WP holders not in dorms: 436 WP holders in dorms: 22,334 Imported: 580 In ICU now: 20 Deaths from Covid-19: 21 Deaths from other causes: 9

With about three weeks to June 1, when Singapore's circuit breaker measures are expected to be eased, MOH data shows that the daily average of new cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders has come down further, from eight cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The number of such cases that are unlinked also dipped from a daily average of four to three over the same period.

Among the new local cases are two Singaporean healthcare workers. One is a 63-year-old nurse clinician at Singapore General Hospital who had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms, while the other is a 55-year-old patient service associate at Changi General Hospital who had worked a few hours prior to admission in the same hospital.