New cycling path in Guillemard to ease journeys to city centre

Cyclists travelling from the eastern part of Singapore to the city centre will have a smoother ride now that a footpath along a 100m section of Guillemard Road has been widened, and a dedicated cycling path built alongside it.

What used to be a 1.2m-wide footpath outside Grandlink Square and a row of shophouses is now a 3.8m-wide pavement that includes a short cycling path - marked out with a coat of red paint - that links Sims Avenue Park Connector and Geylang Park Connector.

Road space was repurposed and realigned to make room for the cycling path and the wider pavement, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Before this, cyclists travelling between the two park connectors had to share the narrow footpath with pedestrians or ride on the road.

With the new path, cyclists and those using personal mobility devices now have a direct link from places such as Geylang and Kembangan to the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang and Gardens by the Bay, said the LTA.

The bus stop outside Grandlink Square has also been improved - it now has a shelter, plus a bypass path for cyclists.

While there have been cycling paths built in recent years that link to existing park connectors within towns, such as in Tampines and Taman Jurong, the new path in Guillemard Road forms part of an inter-town cycling route from Geylang to the city centre.

It was one of two inter-town routes announced in 2019, with the other between Queenstown and the city centre in the works.

Construction on the routes was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LTA said in 2019 that residents in Chinatown, Farrer Park, Jalan Besar, Kallang, Lavender and Little India may also enjoy a direct cycling link to the city, depending on the results of a feasibility study.

These inter-town routes are part of the Government's efforts to expand the cycling network here from 500km today to 800km in the next two to three years, and around 1,300km by 2030.

Mr Woon Taiwoon, co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, said that while the new cycling path in Guillemard Road may seem a relatively small improvement in the grand scheme of things, it matters as it will make the park connectors in the area much more useful.

"It is important that we try to connect the park connectors here together," said Mr Woon, who has ridden in the area before.

"Sometimes, the park connector just ends and, unless you live in the area, nobody knows how to get to the other side. Every bit helps."