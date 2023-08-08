New Covid-19 subvariant accounts for 18% of recent community cases; all stable: MOH

The first case of the new EG.5 Omicron subvariant here was detected on May 5. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Gabrielle Chan
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE - About 18 per cent of all community cases of Covid-19 detected in recent weeks are of the new EG.5 Omicron subvariant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

It added that those cases in the hospital or in the intensive care unit are stable.

The first case was detected on May 5.

“According to the WHO (World Health Organisation), currently available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has contributed to any significant increase in cases, disease severity, or deaths as compared to other circulating strains,” the ministry said.

Nicknamed Eris by netizens, EG.5 has become the dominant Covid-19 strain in the United States, according to the country’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was first detected overseas in February and has since been reported in at least 51 countries, MOH said, with the WHO designating EG.5 and its subgroup EG.5.1 as a “variant under monitoring” on July 19.

The ministry added that it is monitoring the local situation closely.

More On This Topic
All households to get 6 ART kits by Sept 30
Vaccination matters: He lost all his immunity to cancer treatment and then got Covid-19
Related Stories
Amid fresh wave of Covid-19, workplaces in Beijing navigate infection etiquette
Covid-19 is no longer global health emergency: WHO
S’pore to set up public health centre, planning team to prepare for pandemics
Dorscon green: A visual look at Singapore’s new normal
Future crises: How not to fight the last war
Who is most at risk for long Covid?
Millions of unused, expired Covid-19 vaccines destroyed
The world needs a ‘fire department’ for pandemics

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top