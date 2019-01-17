New council to spur board gender diversity

A new council has been formed to get more women on the boards of companies and organisations in Singapore.

The Council for Board Diversity was announced by President Halimah Yacob yesterday at the Istana. It will take over from the existing Diversity Action Committee, which was formed in 2014 and focused on Singapore Exchange-listed companies.

It will have an expanded scope to look into female representation on the boards of organisations in the public sector and people sector, which includes non-governmental organisations, voluntary welfare organisations and charities.

Madam Halimah will be the patron of the council, which will be co-chaired by Singapore Exchange chief executive Loh Boon Chye and National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre chairman Mildred Tan.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS