New community case tested negative during SHN

The sole new community Covid-19 case reported yesterday is a foreign domestic worker who tested negative during her stay-home notice (SHN).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 40-year-old female Myanmar national arrived from Myanmar on Nov 13 last year and served her SHN at a dedicated facility.

Her test taken on Nov 23 during the SHN was negative.

While serving SHN, she had been identified as a close contact of another case during their flight to Singapore, and was thus placed in quarantine from Nov 24 to Nov 27.

On Nov 27, she started work at her employer's home.

The patient developed a headache last Friday and shortness of breath on Sunday. She was tested for Covid-19 when she sought medical treatment later on Sunday.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and she was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another test, conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Monday, was negative.

MOH said her serological test result has come back positive, which is indicative of a past infection. "She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective... but given that we are not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure."

Meanwhile, 34 new imported cases were announced yesterday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 35 Imported: 34 (1 Singaporean, 4 work pass holders, 23 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 264 In hospitals: 46 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 218 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,245 Discharged yesterday: 21 TOTAL CASES: 60,554

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from three cases to two over the same period.

With 21 cases discharged yesterday, 60,245 patients have fully recovered from the disease.