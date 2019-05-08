New collaboration aims to enhance digital capabilities of law and accounting professionals

SINGAPORE - Legal and accounting professionals will be given opportunities to develop their digital skills under a new collaboration.

The Singapore Computer Society (SCS), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) will cooperate in promoting professional development after signing memorandums of intent on Wednesday (May 8).

The agreements will aim to help the workers become more adept in coping with disruptive technological change, stay relevant in their industries, and meet the demands of a growing digital economy.

The deals were signed at Pixel, a studio managed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and will see SCS curating tech-centred events and sector dialogues to keep members of the two other associations up to date with tech trends, and cope with the evolution in technology.

This initiative, spearheaded by SCS and supported by the IMDA, is aligned with the government's national directive in reskilling or upskilling workers and businesses through their active engagement for a digital economy, as announced during this year's Budget.

According to Dr Chong Yoke Sin, president of SCS, the legal and accounting sectors are the first two sectors that his organisation is working in close partnership with.

He added: "It is imperative that the practitioners of ICT (information and communications technology) work closely with business users and professionals in various industries to redefine the new skills required to thrive in the new economy."

SCS plans to forge partnerships with other sectors like manufacturing and retail. The next MOI will be signed with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) on May 31.

These partnerships will be supported by the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, allowing the SCS to extend its reach and resources to more sectors.

Mr Paul Neo, chief operating officer of SAL, notes that the collaboration provides a "valuable platform to engage each other to explore opportunities in the legal tech arena, and to co-create solutions to improve access to justice and the future business of law".

A Digital Proficiency Programme (DigiPro) was launched in October last year, to help non-IT professionals gain digital proficiency through short modular courses.