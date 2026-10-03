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New code of animal welfare for dog trainers; pet groomers must be with animals during sessions

Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan interacting with dogs that were up for adoption at the World Animal Day event on Oct 3.

SINGAPORE - For the first time in Singapore, dog training as an industry sector gets its own Code of Animal Welfare (COAW) to ensure more humane ways of getting dogs to listen and obey.

And one significant change to the code for pet groomers is that they must be physically present with the animals during grooming sessions.

This comes after several high profile incidents of dogs dying at grooming centres when they were left unattended.

The National Parks Board’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said these moves will ensure that animal welfare standards remain aligned with changing global practices and relevant to Singapore’s context.

The new code for dog trainers adopts the least intrusive, minimally aversive (LIMA) approach, which promotes the use of humane, evidence-based training methods and positive reinforcement for behaviour modification.

Apart from not using electric collars to zap the pet’s bad behaviour, LIMA promotes rewards for good behaviours over harsh punishment for bad ones.

On Oct 3, Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan launched the codes at World Animal Day, held at The Plaza at the National Library Building.

Until now, Singapore did not have a dedicated code setting out animal welfare and competency standards for dog trainers.

Tan said: “These efforts will further strengthen standards in the dog training sector and give dog owners greater confidence that their pets are cared for by trainers guided by clear standards of animal welfare and professional competency.”

The COAW builds on earlier initiatives, such as the AVS-Accredited Certified Dog Trainer Scheme and the advisory on the use of aversive dog training devices like electronic shock and prong collars to train their pets as such devices can cause serious harm.

The advisory was launched in July 2025.

The codes come following a spate of viral videos that showed dog trainers mistreating their charges.

In one of the cases investigated by AVS, a two-minute clip dated March 20, 2022, showed a man at dog training and daycare centre K9 Connection hitting a brown mongrel with a metal food bowl while the animal cowered in a corner.

A director there was charged with one count of animal cruelty on Nov 29, 2023.

Another video in January 2024 showed two employees from dog training firm Xavian and Pack pushing and hitting dogs while arranging them for a photoshoot.

With COAW in place, AVS said dog owners can have greater assurance that trainers are guided by defined standards of animal welfare and professional competency.

Pet grooming sector issues

Over the past three years, 54 cases of alleged groomer-related pet harm, including deaths, were probed by AVS.

In July 2024, an unattended corgi fell off a grooming table at pet grooming salon, Pawkins SG, and was hanged to death by its leash. The salon’s owner was fined $10,000.

And on Oct 30, 2025, a white standard poodle named Buddy, was sent to Pawsome.sg, a pet grooming facility, in Tanjong Katong Road, when it died after allegedly being left unattended for about 1½ hours.

The facility’s director at the time of the alleged offence was handed an animal cruelty charge on Sept 23. He is expected to plead guilty on Oct 21.

The dog, called Buddy, was sent to Pawsome Singapore's Tanjong Katong outlet for grooming. It was reportedly left unattended when it died. PHOTO: TANISHDHILLON683/INSTAGRAM

One significant change to the code for pet groomers is that they must be physically present with the animals during grooming sessions.

The finalised revised code for pet groomers includes suggestions relating to the groomers’ handling of animals, a demonstration of competency, client communication and record keeping.

Pet owners must also play their part in ensuring the well-being of their animals.

AVS will review the 2017 COAW for them to ensure that welfare standards remain aligned with global practices and Singapore’s pet ownership landscape.

The revised code will set out minimum standards and best practices across areas such as accountability of pet owners, housing and environment, diet and nutrition, behaviour and enrichment, and health.

It will be structured into two sections: general minimum standards applicable across all pet species; and species-specific minimum standards and best practices for dogs, cats, birds and small mammals including rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters.

AVS will be engaging pet owners, veterinarians, animal groups and the wider community through public consultations, including an online survey and focus group discussions.

On Sept 23, a 37-year-old man was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail for abandoning 71 cats in a filthy, poorly ventilated Housing Board flat without electricity or running water for close to two years, resulting in the deaths of nine.

He was also disqualified from owning pets for 12 months.

On the launch of the two codes on Oct 3, Tan said: “The codes set out minimum standards and best practices for how to house, manage and care for animals. These are more than guidelines. If you fail to meet the minimum standards, it will be taken into account in animal welfare investigations.”