New clusters in Henderson Crescent, CGH; testing for Eng Watt St

New Covid-19 clusters at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Block 105 Henderson Crescent in Bukit Merah were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The hospital cluster has a total of three cases after two porters, aged 67 and 72, were added to it yesterday.

Both were workplace contacts of a 35-year-old porter who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

His colleagues were detected during the hospital's surveillance testing on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old is asymptomatic, while the 72-year-old had a runny nose on June 16 but did not seek medical attention.

The cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent has 10 cases, of whom six were detected as part of community surveillance testing on Thursday.

The remaining four cases were previously reported, but not linked as a cluster before.

New cases include a 32-year-old part-time delivery rider with Grab and Foodpanda.

The fully vaccinated man was last at work on Sunday. He had a runny nose and a sore throat on Monday, and a fever on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two children were linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster, taking the total number of people in the cluster to 87.

The first is a two-year-old boy who goes to Hope Child Care Centre in Bukit Merah.

The second is an 11-year-old Alexandra Primary School pupil. He was last in school on May 28.

Of the 12 linked cases in the community reported yesterday, four were already under quarantine and eight were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the three unlinked community cases reported yesterday were a 32-year-old equipment specialist at Singapore General Hospital and a 31-year-old cleaner at National University of Singapore's Prince George's Park Residences.

The last unlinked case is an 84-year-old retiree whose infection was detected when she was taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on Thursday.

There were also five imported cases who were on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival, MOH said yesterday.

The 20 new cases took Singapore's Covid-19 tally to 62,513.

Separately, MOH will conduct mandatory testing for all residents of 66 Eng Watt Street in Tiong Bahru after 13 infections were detected in three households there.

MOH said it is investigating the source of transmission and determining linkages among the cases.

The mandatory testing will be conducted at the pavilion of 2D Boon Tiong Road today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

MOH will also conduct voluntary testing for visitors and anyone who interacted with residents of 66 Eng Watt Street between June 8 and Tuesday to detect possible asymptomatic cases.

This testing will be conducted by appointment only at regional screening centres today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm. Appointments can be made at go.gov.sg/66-ew-covid-19-testing

Residents of specific blocks in the Bukit Merah/Redhill region can also collect antigen rapid testing self-test kits today and tomorrow at their nearest Residents' Committee centre.

This will give "an added layer of ring-fencing to help to identify cases and prevent further transmission of Covid-19", said MOH.

Residents can refer to gowhere.gov.sg/art to check their eligibility for the kits and the nearest locations for collection.

The weekly total number of community cases in the past week is 93, down from 104 in the previous week.

However, the number of unlinked cases has risen to 18 in the past week, compared with 14 cases in the week before.