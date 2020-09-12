New cluster in Tuas dormitory; no new community cases

A new coronavirus cluster in a Tuas foreign worker dormitory was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The dorm, SCM Tuas Lodge at 80 Tuas South Boulevard, has two newly confirmed Covid-19 patients who were linked to three previous cases.

MOH said yesterday that there were 86 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,315.

There were no new cases in the community. Of the 86 new infections, 13 were imported cases.

Three were Singaporeans and seven were permanent residents who returned to Singapore separately from Egypt on Aug 27, India on Aug 28 and Aug 30, and the Philippines on Aug 30.

Another two imported cases were dependant's pass holders who arrived separately from India on Aug 30 and the United States on the same day. The last patient was a student's pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 30.

There was initially a 14th imported case announced yesterday afternoon but later in the night, MOH said it removed this case after investigations as the patient presented medical records which showed that she had earlier recovered from Covid-19 infection and was no longer infectious.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 73 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Among the 73 cases, 34 were identified as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 39 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

Thirty-three of the new patients staying in dorms were from Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jurong - a cluster which had a total of 68 confirmed cases as of yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 86 Imported: 13 (3 Singaporeans, 7 PRs, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 73 Active cases: 681 In hospitals: 49 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 632 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,592 Discharged yesterday: 49 TOTAL CASES: 57,315

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 49 cases discharged yesterday, 56,592 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 49 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 632 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.