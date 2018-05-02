New chief at the helm of mediation centre

The Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) has named Mr Aloysius Goh as its chief executive officer from yesterday, succeeding Ms Lim Seok Hui, who becomes a board member.

Mr Goh, the former deputy CEO, is a certified international mediator with over 15 years' experience in mediation, including complex infrastructure, corporate shareholding and commodities trading disputes.

He has also served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he focused on developments in China, and as general counsel to various public and private-sector organisations.

During his term as deputy CEO, the centre experienced a year-on-year doubling of its case filings, reaching 48 cases to date.

The SIMC is headed by a high-powered international board and backed by a panel of over 65 experienced and respected mediators from Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe as well as North and South America. It also has an international panel of over 65 technical experts from various industry sectors. Last year, it achieved an 85 per cent settlement rate, significantly above the 70 per cent global average.

The new appointments are part of a phased renewal plan, said SIMC. "This restructuring of SIMC is necessary so that our resources are better positioned to meet the evolving challenges of the global business environment," said SIMC chairman and senior counsel George Lim.

Lauding Ms Lim for her contributions as SIMC's first CEO, Mr Lim said: "She helped SIMC get off the ground and we are truly appreciative of that."

Mr Goh said he was grateful for Ms Lim's mentorship and is looking forward to continuing the close collaboration in their new roles.

"Users of dispute resolution services in Asia are increasingly sophisticated. There is strong demand for a process that is fair and fast, and an outcome that is enforceable. To meet these needs, we will be working closely with our global partners to innovate and evolve new services," said Mr Goh.

Ms Lim is currently CEO of the high-performing Singapore International Arbitration Centre, widely rated as a global leader in the field by industry observers.

She said she was honoured to have served as SIMC's first CEO and looked forward to continuing to "contribute to SIMC's growth and development" as a board member.