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New CEOs for LTA, Home Team Science and Technology Agency from 2027

Chan Tsan (left) will be taking over as CEO of LTA, while Alvin Moh Tser Loong will succeed him as deputy secretary of development at MHA and CEO of HTX.

SINGAPORE – There will be a changing of the guard at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in 2027 .

From May 1, 2027 , LTA will be helmed by Chan Tsan, 53 , currently deputy secretary for development at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and chief executive of HTX .

He will be taking over from Ng Lang, 61 , who will step down as chief executive on the same day , the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a media statement on Nov 10 .

Chan’s successor will be Alvin Moh Tser Loong, 46 , who is currently deputy commissioner of police for operations , said MHA in a separate statement that day.

Moh will take over as deputy secretary for development at MHA and chief executive of HTX on Feb 1, 2027 .

He will be appointed designate for his new roles on Dec 1, 2026 , and will relinquish his role as deputy commissioner of police for operations that same day.

Chan, who will be LTA chief executive (designate) from Jan 1 to April 30 , will relinquish his MHA and HTX appointments on Feb 1 .

He has spent 26 years at MHA, where he held various roles, including director of technology and group chief of capability development .

He became the CEO of HTX in 2019 and oversaw the partnering of HTX and Home Team departments on major transformation initiatives.

These include the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s New Clearance Concept, which achieved the world’s first 100% passport-less immigration clearance in 2024 , and the Home Team Sustainment Centre aimed at strengthening asset readiness through predictive, data-driven and AI-enabled operations.

Under Chan’s leadership, the Forensic Innovation Research for Strategic Transformation Lab was established to strengthen Singapore’s response to synthetic drugs and emerging crime; the world’s first cyborg cockroach for search and rescue operations was deployed; and the Home Team Humanoid Robotics Centre was established.

Moh has previously held roles in the police and MHA , including senior director of the Joint Operations Group at the ministry headquarters, director of the Police Intelligence Department, and director of the police force’s Planning and Organisation Department.

He oversaw the roll-out of artificial intelligence-assisted chatbot Report Lodging Co-pilot, aimed at helping the public to lodge clearer police reports, as well as the operationalisation of patrol drone capabilities beyond the visual line of sight.

He has also played key roles in the development and operationalisation of the Online Criminal Harms Act, legislative amendments to strengthen Singapore’s ability to enforce against money mule and money laundering activities, and enhancements to the police’s capabilities to detect and stop scams.

Outgoing LTA CEO Ng was appointed to the role on Sept 1, 2020 .

Before joining LTA, he served as CEO of JTC Corporation, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the National Parks Board.

He also held various appointments across the public service, including in the foreign service and the public healthcare sector.

Ng oversaw milestones such as the opening of the Thomson -East Coast Line Stages 4 and 5, the Downtown Line 3 extension and Hume station, the Circle Line Stage 6, and the North-East Line Extension to Punggol Coast.

Under his leadership, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT services were upgraded, and renewal works for the Bukit Panjang LRT will be completed by the end of 2026 .

From September 2025 to September 2026 , LTA also achieved its highest-ever rail reliability with 3.38 million mean km between failures.

Ng also oversaw the expansion of Singapore’s cycling network, which reached 800km by the end of 2025 , the progressive electrification of the public bus fleet, the establishment of LTA’s subsidiary, EV-Electric Charging, and the launch of autonomous shuttles in Punggol.

“The Ministry of Transport express its deep appreciation to Mr Ng for his dedicated leadership and significant contributions to LTA and Singapore’s land transport sector, and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” MOT said.

It added that it “welcomes Mr Chan to his new appointment and looks forward to his leadership as LTA continues to strengthen Singapore’s land transport system and build the capabilities needed to meet Singapore’s future transport needs”.

In its statement, MHA congratulated Moh on his new roles “ and wish him every success as he leads HTX into a new chapter”.

It added: “We thank Mr Chan for his 26 years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions to MHA and wish him continued success in his new appointment.”