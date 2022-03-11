New campus for Muis postgraduate course to upskill religious teachers

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will set up a new physical campus for an ongoing postgraduate course to upskill religious teachers.

The five-storey campus in Bencoolen Street will open its doors to students from the Postgraduate Certificate in Islam in Contemporary Societies (PCICS) at the end of this year.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli told Parliament yesterday that the campus is designed to support the development of Singapore's young religious teachers, also known as asatizah.

It will have its own library, facilities such as collaborative spaces for students and co-working spaces for staff, and will be able to accommodate about 300 staff and students at any one time.

The PCICS by Muis was first announced in 2019 as an enhanced mandatory programme for aspiring asatizah to be recognised under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.

The full-time one-year programme provides on-the-job training and exposure to increase employability, and aims to equip graduates with knowledge and skills to serve in the religious sector here.

The new campus will allow Muis to build local expertise and expand its networks with local and foreign scholars and academic institutions, which will be a key step towards the long-term plan to develop the Singapore Islamic College.

The college, first announced six years ago, aims to train a new generation of religious teachers who understand Singapore's multiracial, multi-religious context.

Mr Masagos also said that Muis will be organising an international conference on communities of success in the third quarter of this year, which will bring together religious scholars to develop knowledge that can guide Muslim-minority communities in multicultural societies.

"With the theme 'Contributing Citizens, Dynamic Institutions', it will focus on how enlightened and contextualised religious guidance, coupled with institutional support, can empower Muslims to live as dignified citizens and contribute to the nation's development," he said.

Muis has also formed working groups to implement action plans for the Singapore Community Wakaf, akin to a trust fund, to finance the long-term needs of the religious sector.

These plans include engaging religious institutions here to pool assets and invest their reserves, as well as encouraging members of the Muslim community to participate through public education initiatives, particularly on wealth and estate planning.