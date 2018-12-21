New bus service 142A for Potong Pasir residents

SINGAPORE - A new short-trip bus service from Toa Payoh to Potong Pasir will start operating on Monday (Dec 24).

Service 142A will run during the morning peak hours on weekdays. It will take a similar route to the existing Service 142, a loop service that runs between Toa Payoh Bus Interchange and Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The two earliest trips on Service 142A will depart Toa Payoh Interchange at 6.28am and 6.44am. The service's last two trips will commence operations from the bus stop in front of the 18 Woodsville Condominium along Upper Serangoon Road and will leave at 7.22am and 7.49am.

Unlike Service 142, these trips will not turn around for the return trip back to the interchange. Instead, they will terminate at the bus stop in front of the Sant Ritz Condominium along Upper Serangoon Road.

Service 142A will not operate on weekends or public holidays.