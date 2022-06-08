New book on artefacts shows power of openness

A mounted incense burner in the shape of a horse was crafted in Europe in the 18th century but combines materials from all over the world - Chinese porcelain, Japanese lacquer, gilt bronze from Europe, and a piece of red coral from under the sea.

The head of a fourth-century bodhisattva from Gandhara, a region in present-day Pakistan and Afghanistan, has Greco-Roman features that are reminiscent of sculptures common in Western museums.

A green-glazed ceramic ewer, or jug, made in China in the 9th century and now part of the Tang Shipwreck collection, has design elements from Iran, suggesting that it was made for the Middle Eastern market.

These three artefacts are among 100 of the Asian Civilisations Museum's (ACM) displayed items that are featured in a new book launched yesterday. The three were also highlighted as masterpieces that illustrate the presence - and power - of cross-cultural influences by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was at the launch.

"At a time when there is increasing divisiveness in the world, such perspectives are all the more valuable," he added. "The masterpieces are magnificent works of art, but their value is not just in their beauty. Just as important, they help to illustrate the power of connections and openness."

Mr Heng added that the masterpieces are a timely reminder that openness is critical in helping people form a deeper understanding of the diverse traditions and heritage of all civilisations, and enriches everyone's lives.

The book, 100 Masterpieces Of The Asian Civilisations Museum, was launched at the Singapore Book Fair 2022 at the National Library. The fair from June 4 to 12 is organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group. The book, which is in Chinese, has five volumes, with masterpieces grouped under the themes of faith, love, beauty, purity and hope. It was written by ACM's Mandarin guides with the help of its curators, and was vetted by Lianhe Zaobao's editorial team.

Mr Heng noted that the group of volunteer guides decided to curate the information and Chinese descriptions of the artefacts in 2018, to be published in a series of articles in Lianhe Zaobao. Two years later, they mooted the book that curates these articles, focusing on 100 masterpieces.

ACM said it hopes readers will have a deeper understanding of the museum and interest in its collection of masterpieces.

Mr Heng also said Singaporeans are fortunate to live in a region that is brimming with diversity - with more than 100 ethnic groups in South-east Asia alone, and 650 million people speaking more than 1,000 languages and dialects.

And since ancient times, the region has benefited from the exchange of goods, cultures and ideas with the rest of the world, demonstrated vividly by the Tang Shipwreck exhibition in ACM.

"In Singapore, this diversity and openness is core to who we are. We are a multicultural, multi-religious and multiracial society. This has offered us a unique vantage point to understand the connections between cultures and civilisations in Asia, and between Asia and the world," he said.

"So let us continue to remain open, build on our diversity, and create an even more vibrant and prosperous region in the years ahead," he added.

Mr Heng also hoped Singaporeans and their families will take the time to enjoy local museums and their activities, as Covid-19 safe management measures have eased.

"Our museums are valuable community spaces, where we can come together to explore our heritage and understand our past," he said. "In so doing, it is my hope that we expand what we have in common, not just within Singapore, but with the region and the world."

• The book can be bought at the book fair or on the Union Book website for $38.