New book offers guide to Chinese orchestra instruments in English

Home-grown music group The Teng Company launched a new guide to the instruments of the Chinese orchestra yesterday.

The Teng Guide To The Chinese Orchestra, which was four years in the making, outlines the history, physical attributes and performance techniques of 13 sets of Chinese musical instruments, and examines how each works on its own.

It also analyses excerpts from 18 Chinese orchestral pieces composed over the last 60 years, including works from Singapore, to give composers an insight into how the instruments can be combined.

It is written by Teng creative director Samuel Wong, the group's head of research and education Wang Chenwei, and composer-in-residence Chow Jun Yi.

The non-profit group is known for its efforts to reinvent traditional Chinese music and spread it to new audiences.

Dr Wong, 36, said this is the first book to provide such a comprehensive look at Chinese orchestra instruments in English. "There has always been a language barrier for non-Chinese composers as a lot of information is available only in Chinese.

"We hope this book can bridge the gap between cultures and empower Western composers to write for Chinese instruments."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, guest of honour at the book's launch at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, said: "In this book, I see the leadership from a group that saw a need in the music sector and instead of saying, 'What is the Government going to do about it?' they went ahead and filled it themselves.

"This epitomises the advantage of Singapore... they can not only bring Chinese orchestral music to a high level of excellence but also... through this book, allow the rest of the world to understand Chinese music through Singapore."

She also noted the partnership between Teng and the Confucius Institute at Nanyang Technological University to conduct the Chinese Music Instrumental Grading Examinations, which has accredited over 1,500 students since it began last year.

The Teng Guide To The Chinese Orchestra ($98 for hardcover, $46 for softcover) is available from major bookstores and www.worldscientific.com.