New baking facility for women in charity baking programme

SINGAPORE - To help pay for utilities, groceries and pocket money for her grandchildren, Madam Rusnah Sajee joined a programme by a local charity that allows her to rent kitchen space and equipment to bake snacks to sell.

Madam Rusnah, 59, is part of Bakers Beyond, an initiative by Beyond Social Services that gathers women from rental flat neighbourhoods and helps them to source for baking projects.

There are currently eight women involved, aged between 40 and 59, who also learn business skills and baking techniques from volunteers.

Some women who have left the programme are now doing food-related business elsewhere, such as running their own food stall.

Bakers Beyond, now in its sixth year, officially opened its own kitchen facility on Monday (Nov 25). The new 61 sq m facility in Whampoa Drive has commercial-level equipment such as convection ovens, cake mixers, stainless steel work counters, chillers and freezers.

Previously, the women used various kitchens in different locations, such as at Agape Village, an integrated social service centre in Toa Payoh.

Madam Rusnah, who had a stroke last September that affected the right side of her body, has not fully regained her strength.

She is thankful for the new premises as she no longer has to move from one kitchen to another. The new equipment also makes it easier to work on larger-scale projects.

"It was very tiring bringing things around previously, and having to pack up everything quickly before leaving," she said.

The women pay $60 each for daily rental of the space whenever they have orders, and get to keep all the profits from the sale of the baked goods.

Madam Rusnah said she earns about $500 on average from each project, which goes towards supporting her family.

She is a single parent to four children after her divorce more than 20 years ago, and helps to take care of her grandchildren, especially the two kids of her 37-year-old daughter, who is also a single mother.

"It is tiring, but also motivating to see the success after every project, and I hope other women can join to also experience the success," said Madam Rusnah. She is currently working on Christmas cookies such as gingerbread, shortbread and sugar cookies.

Other projects the women take on include snacks for Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Deepavali.

Beyond Social Services executive director Gerard Ee said: "We are hoping that with this expansion, we will be able to reach out to more individuals in the Whampoa vicinity."

The facility will also be a place for recipe discussions, training sessions and workshops.