New and improved Red Rhino

A fleet of 16 new Red Rhinos will soon join the Singapore Civil Defence Force in its missions. Designed in collaboration with engineering firm Hope Technik, they have features including:

1 Second-generation Red Rhino Robot

A firefighting robot will be fitted into each vehicle by the end of next year. Its compact size allows it to move easily in small spaces and an unmanned water jet can put out fires remotely.

The robot also has a heat imaging camera and video-streaming abilities that allow crew to assess a situation while maintaining a safe distance. It can also be fitted with accessories to provide logistical support. For instance, its monitor can be disassembled and replaced with a basket for a stretcher.

2 Compressed air foam trolleys

The vehicle has two trolleys carrying 50 litres of compressed air foam in total. This is more than five times the nine litres of foam that a firefighter carries in his backpack.

3 Fire blanket

This equipment helps with fighting vehicle fires by cutting off oxygen supply and "suffocating" the flames.

4 Battery-operated hydraulic forcible entry tool

This device for prising open doors and removing barriers has been upgraded so it can be operated by a single firefighter instead of two.