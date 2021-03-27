New alliance launched to raise standards of youth mentorship

When Ms Elfi Sufiyanti was a teenager struggling with friendship issues in secondary school, someone from Care Singapore helped her to manage her problems. Now 26, she is working with the youth-centric charity to mentor young people.

Knowing first-hand how much she benefited from such help, she is hoping more young people will take part in such mentoring programmes, whose focus includes those struggling with self-image and self-esteem issues.

To this end, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan yesterday announced the roll-out of the Mentoring Alliance for Action (AfA), which aims to develop common resources and share best practices to raise mentorship standards, as well as help young people to achieve their full potential.

This is the 20th AfA announced since such partnerships between industry players and the Government were launched last June.

The Mentoring AfA will work with other organisations to build a pool of volunteers and develop training courses for them.

Co-led by non-profit group Mentoring Alliance Singapore and the National Youth Council (NYC), it includes other entities in mentoring, such as Care Singapore.

To encourage people to step up and guide youth, an online platform (afasingapore.org) collecting pledges and commitment from them has also been launched.

The number of young people here who participate in formal mentoring programmes to get help remains low. A poll of 1,500 people aged 16 to 34, conducted last month, found that only 11 per cent had taken part in programmes that could help them.

The poll was commissioned by the NYC and carried out by Singapore-based consumer research firm Milieu Insight.

Of those who had not taken part in a formal mentoring scheme, 63 per cent said they would be open to doing so.

But the poll showed that there was a significant lack of awareness among respondents of formal mentoring initiatives and little knowledge of those suitable for them.

Ms Elfi said a suitable initiative can help to shape young people and give them the opportunity to explore career routes or address other issues.

"With the right mentorship, they will be able to improve their interaction with others and manage themselves in the future by making the right decisions, guided by their mentor's advice," she added.

Agencies in Singapore are looking to build capabilities in such mentoring programmes.

At the National Mentoring Summit yesterday, experts, practitioners, academics and others interested in mentoring shared their knowledge and best practices.

Two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed at the event, which saw more than 500 people attending either in person at YMCA of Singapore in Dhoby Ghaut or virtually.

The first, involving the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Mentoring Alliance Singapore, appoints the latter as a key national intermediary to grow mentoring volunteerism and forge partnerships with entities in the public, private and people sectors.

The second MOU - inked by the Rotary Learning Institute Singapore and Mentoring Alliance Singapore - will see the institute delivering the group's first Workforce Skills Qualifications training course on mentoring.

Mr Tan, who was guest of honour at the summit, said the MOUs will help to "raise the pool of volunteers and mentors, increase the standard of volunteering and mentorship, and build capacity and capability".